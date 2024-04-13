Maverick Entertainment Group and Hampton University Student Film Organization Forge Dynamic Partnership, Establish Sponsorship for Second Annual Student Film Festival | Business





DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Maverick Entertainment Group is proud to announce its partnership and sponsorship with the Hampton University Student Film Organization for the second annual Student Film Festival. This collaboration aims to empower emerging filmmakers and celebrate the creativity of the next generation of cinematic talent. The Student Film Festival, hosted by Hampton University April 11-13, promises to be a dynamic showcase of emerging filmmaking talent. Maverick Entertainment Group, known for championing diverse voices and stories, provides crucial resources for the student organization to host its entirely student-run festival. This partnership reflects Maverick's commitment to fostering creativity, diversity and inclusion within the film industry. “The goodwill of the banner and ever-progressive film company Maverick Entertainment is wholeheartedly appreciated by Hampton University, the School of Liberal Arts and Education, the Division of Film Studies, the Department of English and of Foreign Languages ​​and the Hampton University Student Film Organization (SF0),” said Rel Dowdell, director of film studies at Hampton University. “I have always had the greatest respect for the visionary Doug Schwab and all of the executives at Maverick Entertainment who have supported independent African-American cinema since 1997 and given many African-American filmmakers the invaluable opportunity to see their works find an audience. Therefore, it is only fitting that they now extend the same goodwill to a historic and illustrious HBCU like Hampton University in Hampton, Virginia, for helping its very talented film students and boundless creativity in expanding their voices with their annual film festival, now in its second year.” “We are grateful to Maverick for helping advance the next generation of Black filmmakers,” said SFO co-president Eric Montgomery, who chairs the organization with Jaleaha Coates. “At Maverick, we are passionate about empowering emerging filmmakers,” said President and Founder Doug Schwab. “This partnership demonstrates our commitment to nurturing the next generation of storytellers.” Students and professors will present films of their creation, that they have written, directed, acted or shot. The applications will be examined by a jury of critics and the highest rated projects will be rewarded at the closing gala. For more information about Hampton's film program, student organization, and the second annual Student Film Festival, follow OFS on Instagram: @hu_sfo. For more information on Maverick Entertainment, visit maverickentertainment.cc or follow all social media channels. For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected] 954-422-8811 View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maverick-entertainment-group-and-hampton-university-student-film-organization-forge-dynamic-partnership-establish-sponsorship-for-the-second-annual- student-film-festival-302115480.html SOURCE Maverick Entertainment Group

