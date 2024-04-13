Excelsior Schools Production of The Little Mermaid Happens on Weekends

The Excelsior Charter School performing arts department will present a stage production of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” beginning Friday.

Presented at the Victor Valley College Performing Arts Center, each performance will feature more than 70 costumed performers and a live orchestra, according to department chair Sandy Sooter.

The production is based on the story by Hans Christian Anderson and the Walt Disney film produced by Howard Ashman and John Musker.

Thursday night's final rehearsal seemed nearly perfect, as the actors, dancers, orchestra, lights, sound and background crew worked in sync to deliver a production that mirrored the big screen versions of Disney's romantic musical fantasy.

In the Excelsior production, senior Francesca Pamplona plays the role of Ariel the mermaid princess and daughter of King Triton, played by Bryce Edwards.

Ariel makes a deal with Ursula, the sea witch, played by Danielle Ferris, to become human and win the love of the two-legged Prince Eric, played by Devon Lowery.

Julien Brown plays the role of Sebastian, the singing crab who is the composer of the Tritons' royal court and the one chosen to protect Ariel from trouble.

Play a sea witch

Ferris said she grew up watching The Little Mermaid and had fun preparing to play the main villain, although the process was long.

His rugged personality seemed easy to me, but it seemed strangely empty, like I was just playing, Ferris told the Daily Press. It wasn't until I stopped trying to be the perfect villain and played with who she is that I truly embodied the role and truly became Ursula every time I came up on the scene.

Ferris added that the best part of the production for her was bonding with her castmates.

“I love performing on stage, and being on stage is a feeling like no other, but being with these amazing people has built so many friendships that will last a lifetime,” Ferris said.

Ferris is a junior who plans to enroll in a performing arts school and pursue a bachelor's degree in vocal performance or musical theater.

I don't know which one or where I want to go yet, but I'm sure performing on stage is right for me, Ferris said.

Play Ariel

Pamplona, ​​who also grew up watching Disney films, said the story of “The Little Mermaid” was not new to her.

The process of getting Ariel ready was fun and exciting. She and I already have so much in common, so tapping into her quirks and traits came naturally, Pamplona said. His curiosity, his sensitivity and his courage attracted me to the character.

Pamplona admitted that the hardest, but also most rewarding, part of Ariel's acting process was the long hours of rehearsal. She added that it took dedication and effort from the cast and crew to deliver the wonderful show we have now.

What made this stay truly special and enjoyable for me was being surrounded by my close friends throughout this trip, said Pamplona, ​​who plans to major in biology in college while continuing to study music outside of school.

The musical directors of the piece are Sam and Sean Sooter, while Brittney Campos directs the choreography.

Show times are 7 p.m. on Friday, April 12 and 2 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 13. Tickets are $15 each and are available online at gofan.co/app/school/CA18817_1.

The Victor Valley College Performing Arts Center is located at 18422 Bear Valley Road in Victorville.

