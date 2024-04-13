Elections in India: Films supporting the BJP gain momentum

By Rita Cardeira – The best of Rita Cardeira

New Delhi, April 4 (EFE).- As the general elections in India approach, recent weeks have seen the release of several films promoting or supporting the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which seems favorite to secure a third term in power.

The films are based on issues such as BJP politicians, a university known as the bastion of left-wing activism and historical figures and events, among others.

Some of these films directly refer to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government, portraying him in a favorable light in the run-up to the elections, which will be held in seven phases between April 19 and June 1.

In the film Article 370, based on the Modi government's controversial decision to scrap Jammu and Kashmir's special status, a Narendra Modi lookalike as Prime Minister leads bureaucrats and intelligence agents in the fight against militancy in Muslim-majority Kashmir.

While critics called the film, released in February, a thinly veiled propaganda film, Modi said: “I don't know what the film is about, but… it will be helpful for people to get information correct on the repeal of article 370.

A film on India's premier institution, Jawaharlal Nehru University, known for being a critical voice against the Hindu nationalist BJP, hit the screens on April 5.

Can a teaching university break the country? the film's trailer addresses the institution that has produced many notable personalities, including Nobel laureate in economics Abhijit Banerjee and several politicians from across the political spectrum.

There is a clear relationship between these propaganda films and the BJP government, Delhi University professor Apoorvanad Jha told EFE.

They are mutually beneficial as these films will help the BJP politically, and the BJP, in return, will ensure revenue and profits for these filmmakers, Jha said.

In recent years, lawmakers from the ruling BJP have promoted films that align with their pro-Hindu ideological narrative.

An example of this is the film The Kerala Story, based on young girls manipulated by Muslim men into joining the Islamic State militant group in Syria.

The film, released in May 2023, was made tax-free in several BJP-ruled states whose chief ministers promoted the film.

It belongs to the list of opportunistic films, made quickly, poorly documented, poorly acted and poorly staged, film critic and screenwriter Raja Sen told EFE.

Directors and actors who turn to right-wing cinema do so out of a certain opportunistic desperation, Sen said, adding that they do it so that the prime minister or interior minister can discuss it at a political gathering or make it tax-exempt.

Among the films released in March were a biopic on Savarkar, a historic figure in the far-right Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) party idolized by the BJP, and a film called Bastar: The Naxal Story, which showed the conflict that has lasted for decades between the party. Indian forces and left-wing militias in central India.

Censorship under the Modi government gave rise to such propaganda films, Sen said.

We are seeing a certain level of cultural imposition that is becoming very difficult to get rid of, he said, adding that it is worrying for the industry at the moment because many independent voices and many strong voices are not are not allowed to make films. or tell stories the way they want to tell them.

The sudden rise of propaganda films in Bollywood, the Hindi film industry, comes after the success in 2022 of The Kashmir Files, a film about the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, a Hindu minority group, from their homeland. origin.

While the film claimed to be based on true events, film critics called the story biased, in poor taste, and scary.

Public reaction to the film called for violence against Muslims in India and blamed the main opposition party, the Congress, for atrocities committed against Hindus in Kashmir.

The film raked in $40.4 million at the box office, compared to about $2 million spent making it.

After tasting blood with Kashmir Files, the industry thought it would continue to do this every month and make money from it, Sayandeb Chowdhry, professor of cinema and literature at the University of Krea in Andhra Pradesh.

But the recent spate of pro-government Bollywood films has not been able to replicate the success of Kashmir Files.

I think people have started realizing this trend and hence are not taking these films seriously, Chowdhry said.

Regardless of their commercial success, experts fear the ripple effects of these films during election times.

Movies can shape our imagination, change the way we see the world, and affect our life decisions. One of them is how we vote, Professor Jha said. EFE

