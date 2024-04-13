Cooperstown Concert Series Goes Empire Wild for Season Finale | Entertainment News





COOPERSTOWN The Cooperstown Concert Series will close its season with Empire Wild, a genre-bending crossover trio, at 7 p.m. Friday, April 19 at the Otesaga Hotel at 60 Lake St. in Cooperstown. According to a press release, the Juilliard-trained classical musicians embody the group's shared love of musical exploration, fusing the sounds of pop, folk and Broadway in their songwriting and composition. Empire Wild has been selected for an Ambassador Award in the 2020 Concert Artists Guilds Victor Elmaleh competition. The trio includes Ken Kubota and Mitch Lyon on cello and Jiyong Kim on piano. The group's debut EP, Paper Seasons, features all original songs, showcasing the trio's unique sound and instrumentation. Based in New York, Empire Wild has brought its signature blend of original music, inventive covers, and twists on the classic canon to audiences across the country. Recently, the trio performed at the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, a Harriman-Jewell Series concert in Kansas City, and a day at the Kaufman Music Centers Music Showcases at Lincoln Center. Last fall, the trio embarked on a Midwest tour with more than 20 performances in 10 states as well as educational workshops in Iowa and Ohio. Individually, all three musicians are engaged in community engagement and teaching. Together, as an ensemble, Empire Wild agrees that it is important to prioritize community-oriented work and provide creative musical outlets and opportunities for students of all backgrounds and skill levels. They shared their unusual versatility with students in workshops at the University of Iowa, the Peabody Institute and the Preucil School. Described as equally at home in classrooms as they are in intimate living rooms and large concert halls, Empire Wild brings a sense of community to every performance. Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for students with a university ID and youth ages 6-18. Children aged 5 and under will be admitted free. Tickets can be purchased at cooperstownconcertseries.org or at the door. The 2023-24 concert season was made possible by the New York State Arts Council, with support from the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature, as well as the Scriven Foundation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedailystar.com/news/entertainment_news/cooperstown-concert-series-going-empire-wild-for-season-finale/article_f9328300-f781-11ee-a411-83561c85f398.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos