Bach meets Bollywood – A small afternoon chamber music concert
April 18 @ 4:00 p.m.
Lindner Theater at Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy
Price varies
See Bach Meets Bollywood on August 18 at the Lindner Theater at Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy.
For the second part of our deep dive into Indian music, we explore the connection between Indian ragas and the music of Bach and Beethoven with the music of Mumbai's Hindi cinema, or “Bollywood”, works of local composer Kanniks Kannikeswaran and arrangements of traditional Indian music. by Vidita Kanniks. Hindi cinema is one of the largest centers of film production in the world, selling over 340 million tickets in India in 2019.
Bach Meets Bollywood Tickets
Single tickets for Bach Meets Bollywood will go on sale on May 1.
Single ticket prices ($3 ticket fee):
- $40 for adults
- $25 for young professionals under 40
- $10 for students and children
Save with Festival Pass and Flex Pass subscription options on sale now.
About Summermusik
Summermusik (Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra) creates intimate, transformative experiences that connect the musically curious. Summermusik is an independent ensemble of 32 professional musicians widely recognized as one of the premier performing arts organizations in the Greater Cincinnati area.
Venue Details
Car park
Auxiliary parking is available behind the Beshear Family Welcome Center on the corner of Snider and East Kemper. Arrive using Cincinnati METRO.
Additional events for Summermusik 2024
Attend the Summermusik (Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra) 50th Anniversary Festival, July 31 – August 24. This year's events aim to bring together people from different cultural worlds.
Summermusik will once again offer three different concert experiences:
- Main stage performances by a full chamber orchestra at the School for Creative & Performing Arts
- A little afternoon music Sunday matinee concerts at local churches and schools
- Room explorations take place at bars, restaurants and non-traditional music venues across Greater Cincinnati.
Neon notes
Room exploration
Wednesday July 31, 7:30 p.m.
Museum of American Signs (Camp Washington)
If you listened closely, you will have noticed that the old neon signs on display at the museum have a “hum” sound. Using this as a springboard, the string quartet performs selections that incorporate or imitate this electric sound to create an atmospheric experience for the audience.
Let the trumpets sound
Main stage
Saturday August 3
School of Creative and Performing Arts (OTR)
Prelude lecture: 6:45 p.m. – Mayerson Theater
Main performance: 7:30 p.m. – Corbett Theater
The renowned Canadian Brass teams up with Summermusik for a program that ranges freely across musical genres in what promises to be an exhilarating evening. Cora's Cakery will host a reception after the concert.
Brass beyond borders
A little afternoon music
Sunday August 4, 4 p.m.
Crestview Presbyterian Church (Chester West)
World-renowned Canadian Brass will present a breathtaking program full of surprises with well-known tunes, others unknown and others practically unheard. For the grand finale, Canadian Brass teams up with the Cincinnati Brass Band, and their combined brass powerhouse promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime event.
Tropical airs
Room exploration
Tuesday August 6, 7:30 p.m.
Pirates Cove Tropical Bar & Grill (East end)
With principal oboist Jessica Smithorn at the helm and her companions keeping the ship windward, it will be smooth sailing through this Caribbean-themed event featuring the music of Latin American composers.
Enjoy fruity summer drinks on the open water and scan the horizon through the railing for Captains Jack and Morgan to take you home tonight.
Shakespeare in Love
Main stage
Saturday August 10, 7:30 p.m.
School of Creative and Performing Arts (OTR)
Prelude lecture: 6:45 p.m. – Mayerson Theater
Main performance: 7:30 p.m. – Corbett Theater
Enjoy a performance of 10-time Emmy-winning composer John Henry Kreitler's Second Symphony, his final work, which he composed just before his death in January 2024 to celebrate the Chamber Orchestra's 50th anniversary . The program also features works inspired by the greatest bard of them all, William Shakespeare, and readings by members of the Cincinnati Shakespeare Company.
Mr.Usical poetry
A little afternoon music
Sunday August 11, 4 p.m.
First Presbyterian Church of Westwood (Westwood)
Join concertmaster Celeste Golden Andrews and her fellow Summermusik musicians as they present works inspired by literature.
Locomotive Breath
Room exploration
Wednesday August 14, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday August 15, 7:30 p.m.
The red moor (Mount Lookout)
Enjoy a tribute to the band Jethro Tull! A drink is included in the entrance price.
Many colors of India
Main stage
Saturday August 17
School of Creative and Performing Arts (OTR)
Prelude lecture: 6:45 p.m. – Mayerson Theater
Main performance: 7:30 p.m. – Corbett Theater
Venture to India, the most populous country in the world, and immerse yourself in its rich culture. Eastern classical music and Western classical music linked to Indian history come together in this collaboration with members of the Indian community. With the help of local artistic advisor and composer Kanniks Kannikeswaran, this orchestral exploration offers insight into India's fascinating and colorful culture, a tabla player, Indian dancers and the Greater Indian Community Choir. Cincinnati.
Special event
Tuesday August 20, 7:30 p.m.
Esquire Theater (Clifton)
Starring Dev Patel, Rooney Mara, Nicole Kidman and David Wenham, this 2016 biographical drama tells Saroo's life story. At the age of five, Saroo unwittingly found himself in Calcutta. Do not understand
speaking the local Bengali language, he begins wandering the streets of Calcutta before being placed in an orphanage.
Eventually, he was adopted by an Australian couple and, 20 years later, began tracing his roots to find his biological family. In the process, Saroo discovers that his real name is “Sheru”, which means “Lion”.
The film earned six Academy Award nominations at the 89th Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Patel), Best Supporting Actress (Kidman), and Best Adapted Screenplay. The film is rated PG-13.
Tickets are available starting May 1 directly from Esquire Theater.
Great Review of American Songbooks
Room exploration
Wednesday August 21
828 The trick (Newport)
As part of the Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra's 10th annual Summermusik Festival, jazz singer Mandy Gaines will perform sets from The Great American Songbook with a string quartet and rhythm section. The Great American Songbook is not an actual book but a loosely defined canon of important 20th-century American jazz standards, popular songs, and show tunes.
Happy birthday!
Main stage
Saturday August 24
School of Creative and Performing Arts (OTR)
Prelude lecture: 6:45 p.m. – Mayerson Theater
Main performance: 7:30 p.m. – Corbett Theater
Celebrate 200 years of Ludwig's Ninth, 50 years of the Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra, ten years of the Summermusik festival and one last surprise. To close the festival, the orchestra will be honored with a performance of Beethoven's Symphony No. 9 (200th anniversary of the work). Cora's Cakery will host a reception after the concert.
Bach meets Bollywood Image provided by the Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra
|
