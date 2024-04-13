How one artist is using AI to create highly offline artwork

Hello and welcome to Eye on AI.

In recent issues, I've explained why artists and creatives oppose generative AI. In short, they fear that their work will be used to train these models without consent, that their work will be devalued, and that fewer opportunities will be provided to human creatives in a world where AI can be faster and cheaper. But even the more than 200 A-list music artists who signed last week an open letter In outlining these concerns, they highlight that, when used responsibly, AI has enormous potential to enhance creativity.

We're still in the early days of these issues and generative AI in general, and there are no easy answers yet for how to balance it all. But as it evolves, some artists are experimenting with how to use generative AI as a tool to enhance, not hinder, their creative work.

One such artist is Sydney Swisher, an Illinois-based painter and photographer. I've been following Swisher for a while. His unique works involve painting on fabric, immersing a scene (a picturesque windowsill, a dresser adorned with jewelry and photos, a dreamy bedroom) in the pattern (usually floral) of a piece of fabric, bringing them together into only one. The result is still beautiful, textured and dimensional, and the whole thing feels incredibly disconnected. So I was shocked to learn that between thrifting old fabric and brushing paint, Sydney uses generative AI to help bring her visions to life.

After choosing a fabric to serve as the basis for the painting, Swisher selects the photos she took to use as reference images, brings them into Midjourney, and adds quick descriptions to describe a memory she has that the fabric seems to invoke. She then refines the prompts, adds more reference images, and plays with how the images and fabric can interact. After selecting an image produced by Midjourney, it then edits it in Photoshop to bring it closer to the specific memory it is channeling to create a final reference image shell painting.

I discovered DALL-E and was blown away by its ability to create a scene I had in mind. I discovered Midjourney around April last year and was amazed by the quality of the images and the ability to edit specific details, she told me, adding that the quality of Midjourney's images l had conquered and that she also liked being able to nourish it with her own reference. images, including old movie stills from his childhood.

Much of his art, Swisher said in a TikTok video describing its process, relies on artificial intelligence which visually interprets descriptions of memories.

I want my work to be a reflection on memory. I have in mind very vague visual references to places that evoke strong nostalgia and strong emotion, she said. I'm interested in exploring trying to fully bring back that era.

She continues: When you focus on identifying every detail of a memory, things will always be fuzzy and you will start to second-guess yourself. Which parts are correct? Did I dream of this or did it really happen? The first time I saw a DALL-E generated image, I felt like it captured that feeling perfectly. To me it really looked like an image from a memory or a dream.

In another example of creatives trying to play nice with generative AI, filmmaker Paul Trillo spoke on the Hard fork podcast about his experience previewing Sora, OpenAI's new text-to-video model that recently sent both Hollywood executives and much of the general public panicked. The Trillos account is one of Sora's first hands-on reviews, and it describes how he tried to test what the model could do and discovered that it had its own sense of editing and rhythm.

I was shocked. I was devastated. I was confused. I was a little disturbed because I was doing, gee, things that I didn't know he was capable of, he said when asked what his first emotional reaction was the first time he had typed in a prompt and gotten a video.

Trillo said the video he created in a few days with Sora would have taken months with traditional tools and that the model can give us weird, bold and things that can be difficult to achieve with other tools. However, he believes that this model is only a complement to human video production. Similar to Swisher, he sees it as a new part of the process that he can use to realize his vision.

I'm just going to focus on this tool to get everything out of my head, Trillo said.

And with that, here's more AI news.

The wise Lazarus

Today's edition of Eye on AI was hosted by Sharon Goldman.

AI IN THE NEWS

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy tells shareholders he's optimistic about generative AI. Amazon may have a reputation for being a laggard in the race to lead generative AI, but in a context annual letter to shareholders released Thursday, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy expressed optimism that much of this world-changing AI will be built on AWS. CNBC underlines that under Jassy, ​​Amazon transformed into a slimmed-down version of itself, as slowing sales and a tough economy pushed the company to avoid the relentless growth of the Bezos years. But Jassy nonetheless said he believes generative AI will become Amazon's next “pillar,” after its retail, Prime subscription and cloud computing units.

Intel reveals details of a new AI chip in battle with Nvidia. Nvidia can hold more than 80% market share of AI chips, but that doesn't stop Intel from trying to challenge Nvidia's dominance. At its Vision event on Tuesday, Intel shared details about its latest Gaudi 3 chip, which Reuters reported is capable of training large, specific language models 50% faster than Nvidia's previous generation H100 processor. It also said it can calculate AI generation outputs, so-called inference, faster than the Nvidia H100s. Of course, since Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang recently announced a new “big, big GPU“” called Blackwell during his GTC conference, the race is most certainly still on.

Adobe would buy videos for $3 a minute to create a new AI model. OpenAI's text-to-video model, Sora, currently only available as a demo, has made headlines over the past couple of months, and other tech companies have made it clear that it may be difficult to catch up with them. delay. Even Demis Hassabis, CEO of Google DeepMind would have said a colleague, it might be difficult to match Sora. But according to Bloomberg, Adobe pays its network of photographers and artists to submit videos of people engaged in everyday actions such as walking or expressing emotions, including joy and anger, in an effort to find resources for train AI models. The report says the pay works out to about $2.62 per minute of video submitted, although it can be as high as $7.25 per minute.

Arm CEO says AI's insatiable energy needs are unsustainable. According to Wall Street Journal, René Haas, CEO of British smartphone chip design company Arm, says AI models like OpenAI's ChatGPT are simply insatiable in terms of their thirst for electricity. The comments were made ahead of Tuesday's announcement that the United States and Japan would fund a $110 million program for AI research in the United Kingdom and Japan. The more information they collect, the smarter they are, but the more information they collect to become smarter, the more power it takes, he said. Without intervention to increase efficiency, AI data centers could consume 20 to 25 percent of all U.S. energy needs by the end of the decade. Today, it's probably 4% or less, he said.

FORTUNE ON AI

London-based AI company V7 moves from image data labeling to workplace automation by Jeremy Kahn

AlphaSense, a Goldman Sachs-backed AI research startup valued at $2.5 billion, prepares for IPO as it surpasses $200 million in annual recurring revenue by Jessica Mathews

Vinod Khosla is betting on a former Tesla Autopilot engineer who quit to build small AI models that can reason by Sharon Goldman

The AI-driven rally isn't one-way, but tech sector profits are expected to jump 18% this year as demand explodes, according to UBS Global Wealth Management. by Will Daniel

EYE ON THE AI NUMBERS

39%

This is the percentage of CEOs who are scaling up their generative AI efforts and moving from pilot to industrialization across multiple functions or business units, according to one study. new CEO survey by the consulting firm KPMG. 29% remain focused on specific use cases in certain functions or teams, while 15% say they are expanding the adoption of generative AI tools across their entire workforce.

The investigation of 100 CEOs of organizations with more than $500 million in revenue found that CEOsview generative AI as essential to gaining competitive advantage and strive to rapidly advance the deployment of the technology in their businesses in a responsible manner. However, while the survey reveals that 41% of CEOs plan to increase their investments in generative AI, 56% expect their investment to remain stable.