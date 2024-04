Jimmy Buffett Tribute Concert at Hollywood Bowl Included Paul McCartney, Pitbull, Snoop Dog and More

It was a star-studded celebration for the late Jimmy Buffett. An eclectic group of performers and artists gathered at the Hollywood Bowl on Thursday, April 11 to pay tribute to the iconic singer-songwriter. Keep The Party Going: A Tribute to Jimmy Buffett was a celebration of Buffett's life and career featuring Paul McCartney, The Eagles, Snoop Dogg, Pitbull, Zac Brown, Jackson Browne, Brandi Carlile, Kenny Chesney, Eric Church and Sheryl Crow. Snoop Dogg at the Jimmy Buffett tribute concert at the Hollywood Bowl on April 11. Randall Michelson / Live Nation-Hewitt Silva But that wasn't everyone as Scotty Emerick, Jack Johnson, Caroline Jones, Mac McAnally, Jake Owen, The Coral Reefer Band, Dave Grohl and other special guests took the stage. In a video shared on TikTok by @amandapaulakthe video pans the stage showing star after unexpected star as they honored the musical icon. Stars at the Jimmy Buffett tribute concert at the Hollywood Bowl on April 11. Randall Michelson / Live Nation-Hewitt Silva Hollywood elite like Harrison Ford, Woody Harrelson, Jane Fonda, Will Arnett and Judd Apatow also sing with Margaritaville. It was a special evening not only for the participants but also for the artists paying tribute to their late friend. Pitbull and Jon Bon Jovi Jimmy Buffett tribute concert at the Hollywood Bowl on April 11. Randall Michelson / Live Nation-Hewitt Silva In a video captured by Kate Cordova on her @ConcertKate On TikTok, McCartney shares how he had the great pleasure of knowing the late legend and called him a great man. He was generous, he was funny and he had done just about everything in his life, he said, remembering going on vacation with Buffett. I was on vacation with him and forgot to bring my guitar. He had his own guitar, a strong left-handed one for me. And then the next time I saw him, he had a custom left-handed one for me,” McCartney shared. He added that during the last week of Buffett's life, he was invited to his house to sing him a few songs. He always had that sparkle in his eyes. He then sang one of those songs that I sang to him tonight, he continued, before singing Let It Be. Buffett died on September 1 at the age of 76, after a four-year battle with Merkel cell skin cancer. Jimmy died peacefully on the night of September 1 surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs, according to a statement from Buffetts.official siteread. He lived his life like a song until his last breath and he will be missed beyond measure by so many. Buffett is survived by his wife, Jane Slagsvol, whom McCartney thanked during his performance for coordinating the tribute concert. The late singer had three children, daughters Savannah and Sarah, and son Cameron.



