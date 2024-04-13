Meet Andrew Scott, the star of Ripley: The Sexy Priest from Netflix's Fleabags, born and raised in Dublin, played the villain in Sherlock, and came out publicly as gay in 2013.





For those who think he looks familiar, that's because he probably is, from his roles in everything from Band of brothers has Flea bag. Here's everything you need to know about the talented Mr. Andrew Scott: Andrew Scott is an Irish actor Andrew Scott at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles in 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE Andrew Scott was born in Dublin, Ireland in 1976, according to Rotten Tomatoes. He grew up in his hometown with his father working in a job agency and his mother an art teacher, according to The Independent. Too pretty for Hollywood? The journey of 3 Body Problem star Eiza Gonzalez As well as playing the memorable villain Moriarty in the hit BBC series. Sherlockhe also played John D. Hall in Band of brothersand was in All of us strangers, Spectrum, Victor Frankenstein, 1917 and more, according to his IMDB profile. Scott stunned the theater world with his impressive acting when he portrayed a total of eight characters in Vaniaan adaptation of Anton Chekhov's 1898 tragicomedy, at the Duke of York theater in London, according to The Guardian. He is very private Actor Andrew Scott received critical acclaim for playing eight characters in Vanya. Photo: Getty Images Scott, 47, rarely comments on his personal life, telling the Independent in 2013: “I'm a private person ; I think it's important if you're an actor. But there's a difference between privacy and secrecy, and I'm not a secretive person. In 2020, he told UK GQ: “One thing I'd really like to change after the pandemic is people's attitudes towards social media. It’s about real connection, not just filtering everything out. Where does Andrew Scott live now? Andrew Scott said he thought it was important for actors to remain private. Photo: Getty Images According to Yours, the BAFTA-winning actor is based in London but also has a home in Dublin. Who is country star Jelly Roll and how did he meet his wife, Bunnie XO? Is Andrew Scott dating anyone? Andrew Scott, winner of Best Actor for Vanya, at the 33rd Annual Critics Circle Theater Awards on March 25. Photo: Getty Images According to Hello!, Scott is currently single. He was previously in a relationship with writer Stephen Beresford, until their separation in 2019, according to the same source. Scott publicly I became gay in an interview with The Independent in 2013.

