Eleanor Coppola, matriarch of the film family, dies at 87





Photo: Stéphane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images Eleanor Coppola, the documentary filmmaker, writer and matriarch who won an Emmy for documentary making Hearts of Darkness: an apocalypse of filmmakers, died while surrounded by family at his home in Rutherford, California. She was 87 years old. The Coppola family confirmed the news to Associated Press. No cause of death was provided. According to her family, she had recently completed her third memoir. In the manuscript, she said, I appreciate how my unexpected life has stretched and pulled me in so many extraordinary ways and taken me in a multitude of directions beyond my wildest imaginations . Born Eleanor Jessie Neil, she met Francis Ford Coppola while working as an assistant art director on his first horror film. Dementia 13. She became pregnant within months of their relationship, and the couple married in Las Vegas in 1963. Together, the Coppolas raised one of Hollywood's best-known filmmaking families. Their three children, the late producer and actor Gian-Carlo Coppola, Academy Award-nominated screenwriter and director Roman Coppola, and Oscar-winning screenwriter and director Sofia Coppola grew up on the sets of their father's films and eventually joined the industry cinematographic. (Sofia Coppola dedicated her recent Biography of Priscilla Presley, Priscillato his mother.) Throughout her decades-long career, Eleanor documented the production of several of her husband and children's projects, including the essays of Apocalypse now In Hearts of Darkness: an apocalypse of filmmakers. At age 80, she directed her first narrative feature, the 2016 romantic comedy Diane Lane. Paris can wait. She then continued with 2020s Love is love is love. Related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vulture.com/article/eleanor-coppola-dead.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos