JAPAN HOUSE highlights Japanese design culture in the heart of Hollywood – PRINT Magazine





There are certain things you know you'll find on Hollywood Blvd: dream seekers fresh off the bus, street performers petting pythons, international tourists keeping the selfie stick market afloat, the list goes on . Less expected on Tinseltown's most famous thoroughfare is a glass storefront in the Ovation Hollywood mall showcasing Japanese art, design, food, innovation and technology. HOUSE OF JAPAN Los Angeles may seem a little out of place, but its mission remains strong amid the hustle and bustle of Hollywood. As part of this imperative, JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles has an on-site gallery where it hosts rotating exhibitions that celebrate Japanese culture and highlight creators who adhere to the Japanese aesthetic. On view now is « JAPAN DESIGN MUSEUM | Connecting design and life”, which I had the pleasure of visiting personally. DESIGN MUSEUM JAPAN presents six Japanese designersTsuyoshi Tane (architect), Tamae Hirokawa (fashion designer), Koichiro Tsujikawa (director), Tetsuya Mizuguchi (experienced architect), Kinya Tagawa (design engineer), and Reiko Sudo (textile designer) who each conducted in-depth research on six Japanese design treasures that exemplify the design culture of a specific region of Japan. The exhibition tells the story of each design and its connection to the region, brought to life by the researchers' ideas. I was particularly intrigued by the research of textile designer Reiko Sudo, who began developing sports uniforms at a sportswear manufacturer in Toyama Prefecture, Hokuriku region. This exhibition section showcases the three position-specific jersey designs that the Japanese team wore during the 2019 Rugby World Cup. The fabric of the jersey, worn like a membrane, was formed in three dimensions using heat. It is light, tear-resistant and dries quickly. Deeper into the exhibition, I came across the research of Kinya Tagawa, which explores the creative process of product designer Sori Yanagi. Tagawa focused his investigation on the Yanagis cutlery collection, which the designer fashions from simple strands of metal or other materials. Another section that particularly stood out to me was director Koichiro Tsujikawa's research into spinning tops at the Japan Toy Museum in Himeji, Hygo Prefecture. The first contact with design, toys embody design in its most primitive form, and spinning tops, in particular, have the power to attract, exhilarate and fascinate humans. The DESIGN MUSEUM JAPAN will be held at the JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles until April 14. Admission is free, so you can save your money for the carefully curated gift shop out front. Images in the exhibition are courtesy of the author.

