Bollywood's richest family is worth Rs 10,000 crore, richer than SRK-Salman-Aamir combined; not Chopras, Kapoors, Johars





With a whopping net worth of Rs 10,000 crore, Bollywood's richest family is richer than all three Khans combined

Film producers and studio owners are among the richest people in India. Many film producers in India – such as Kalanithi Maran and Ronnie Screwvala – regularly feature on the list of India's richest men, thanks to their income from cinema and other businesses. But family movie businesses are sometimes even bigger. And Bollywood's richest family is proof of that. Their wealth dwarfs even the biggest superstars and far exceeds several well-known film families. Bollywood's richest family worth Rs 10,000 crore is… The Kumar family, owners of the T-Series group of companies, is one of the richest families in India and the richest associated with cinema. According to the Hurun India Rich List of 2022, Bhushan Kumar and his family have a net worth of around $1.25 billion (Rs 10,000 crore). The family is headed by Bhushan, the son of T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar. He is helped in the business by his uncle Krishan Kumar (former actor and brother of Gulshan). His sisters Khushali (actress) and Tulsi (singer) are also part of the family business, as is his actress and filmmaker wife Divya Khosla Kumar.

Bhushan Kumar with Khushali Kumar and Tulsi Kumar (Image: Facebook) How the Kumars are richer than the Kapoors, Chopras, Johars and Khans The net worth of Rs 10,000 crore makes Bhushan and his family the richest film family in India. In comparison, the Chopra family that runs Yash Raj Films has a reported net worth of around Rs 7,000 crore. Karan Johar and his family – who control Dharma Pictures – are worth over Rs 2,000 crore. The Kapoor family, once called the first family of Bollywood, has many superstars, but their collective net worth is said to be around Rs 3,000 crore. What's truly impressive about the Kumars' wealth is that it exceeds the combined net worth of Bollywood's three biggest superstars – Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir. According to reports, Shah Rukh is the richest Indian actor with a net worth of around Rs 5,000 crore. Salman follows him with a wealth of around Rs 2,900 crore, while Aamir is worth Rs 1,800 crore. Their combined net worth stands at around Rs 9,700 crore, a fraction less than that of Bhushan and his family. THE DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

