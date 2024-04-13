Entertainment
Bajrangi Bhaijaan gave me an identity in Bollywood: Mir Sarwar
Bollywood actor Mir Sarwar says Salman Khan starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) gave him an identity.
I got the offer for the film in 2014 and once it released, it gave me an identity and people started recognizing my face and name. It opened doors for me in the industry, giving me more work, he told Patriot.
Sarwar played the character named Rauf Aziz, the father of Munnis (Harshaali Malhotra) in the film which earned him immense love from the audience.
Sarwar, who has spent a lot of time in Delhi, says he has a close connection with the city.
I lived in Delhi for 12 years, from 1998 to 2010. I did modeling early in my career and then joined acting. I started with Bapi Boses' play Julius Caesar Ke Aakhri Saat Din. We did it in 2003 and 2004 and that was the start of my theater career. This place taught me a lot, he said.
He adds that he has fond memories of the national capital.
We used to go to Jama Masjid and Chandni Chowk in Old Delhi. Connaught Place also has its charm. As I love cycling, I used to go to India Gate for excursions, he adds.
I used to go to Nizamuddin and eat non-vegetarian food from Ghalib Kabab Corner as well as Khan Market and Jamia. On the Lajpat Nagars Ring Road, we used to meet Rajma Chawal at a restaurant which was open till 1 am. We survived on MoolchandsParathasalso, he added.
The 47-year-old actor considers Delhi a theater hub. There is serious theater in Delhi. It is taken from the educational point of view. The audience is also active and several cinemas, including NSD, are located at Mandi House, says Sarwar who has worked in films like Phantom, Dishoom, Aiyaary, Kesari, Laxmii, Shershaah, Mission Majnu and Gadar 2.
He believes that those who do theater also deserve government assistance.
Those who love theater should get some benefits, because you do it out of passion and you don't get a return. There are some projects but they don't reach the real artists. Instead, they are aimed at those who have not done any groundwork in this area. The authorities should ensure that these schemes reach deserving artists, says Sarwar, who hails from Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir.
Sarwar wants theater to become compulsory in all educational institutions in India.
This will build students’ confidence, morale, communication skills and body language. There will be a transformation in their overall personality. This will also help them tomorrow in the career they choose, he adds.
Sharing his experience, he said, I was very shy and could barely stand in class. I was unable to speak or respond, but theater changed my overall personality.
When asked how he prepares for a role, Sarwar says he always wants to act with originality.
I act like who I am and I don't want to put in the extra effort [on character] it doesn't belong to me. It also depends on how the writer has written your character, your co-actor and how he reacts, says Sarwar who has attended several NSD workshops in Srinagar.
He says he wants to explore different kinds of characters in this area.
I was mostly offered negative and emotional characters. I also want to make action films. I want to be considered a versatile actor, he adds.
He says he was unsure about taking up acting and entering Bollywood.
I didn't know that I would make a career out of it since I was doing it as a passion. I always dreamed of doing plays and the audience would applaud. But there was always apprehension about whether my family and society would accept this. But my family was very cooperative and all this was possible only because of them, says Sarwar, who has many accolades to his credit.
Talking about his latest projects, he adds, FilmOperation Valentine released last month, the film Rang De Basanti is releasing soon and the web series Ranneetii is also releasing soon. The shooting of web series Tanaav 2 and Black Warrant has also been completed. A few of my independent projects are also in the pipeline, through which I want to promote Kashmir, he said.
After so much struggle, I have now reached a level where I can decide what to take and what to let go, he added.
