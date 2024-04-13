South Korean K-Pop Star Park Bo Ram Found Dead at 30





South Korean singer Park Bo Ram died suddenly on Thursday, her agency announced. The K-pop star was 30 years old. Park was drinking at a friends house with two other people Thursday evening, AllKPop cited a Korean police report as saying. She reportedly went to the bathroom just before 10 p.m. and was found slumped over the sink, unconscious, when her friends came to check on her. They then immediately called the authorities and performed CPR on him. Attempts to revive Park failed. Rescuers rushed her to Guri Hospital of Hanyang University and she was pronounced dead around 11:17 p.m. Park Bo Ram passed away suddenly at the end of the evening of April 11th. Our hearts are deeply troubled as we announce this sudden news to his fans, his agency, XANADU Entertainment, said in a statement on Friday. No cause of death was given. Several Korean media outlets said police were still investigating. Park rose to fame as a reality TV contestant in 2010 on the Korean singing show. SuperStar K2where she finished in eighth place. She made her solo debut in 2014 with the single Beautiful and found success with other solo hits and collaborations with Korean artists like Eric Nam and Park Kyung.

