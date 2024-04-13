Entertainment
Baisakhi 2024: Take inspiration from Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and other Bollywood beauties on what to wear today
In our country, we celebrate Baisakhi every year, marking the arrival of spring. It also means the end of the harvest season. So obviously, the festivities are bright and joyful! This year, take inspiration from the following Bollywood actors to brighten up the day on this special occasion with colorful outfits that will make you smile.
Glows yellow
This Baisakhi, you can shine as bright as the sun in the most joyful color of the spectrum. You can either opt for a lightweight chanderi anarkali kurta, teamed with a comfortable sharara like Alia Bhatt did. Or wrap yourself in 30 feet of elegance like Sara Ali Khan in this beautiful mulmul saree. These two outfits are perfect for summer
Dazzle in Orange
The next color on the list is just as bright, but with a more intense and deeper shade. You can color yourself orange gracefully like Kangana Ranaut did in this Kanjivaram saree with a beautiful pink and gold border. Or if you want to keep it casual, opt for an airy, floral tangerine dress like Priyanka Chopra Jonas.
Glow green
Green is a color that symbolizes royalty. If you prefer a subtle look, take inspiration from the Kiara Advanis cotton kurta and palazzo set in a pastel pista green hue. The white embroidery and matching dupatta bring an air of freshness to the OOTD. Or you can go royal like Sonakshi Sinha in this bottle green short kurti teamed with a long skirt. Add gajra to your hair for a touch of drama
Glowing in red
Red is the color of passion and love. It has the ability to instantly brighten up your face as well as your mood. While Katrina Kaif's lightweight cupro gharara set is comfortable yet chic and elegant, Deepika Padukones' banarasi saree redefines elegance. Make your choice! For a bold look, add a smoldering pout
Pretty in pink
No matter what shade of pink it is, the color manages to make you look pretty and festive. It is the perfect choice for joyful Baisakhi celebrations. You can either turn heads in a rani pink suit inspired by the one Shraddha Kapoor donned here or go for a more subtle shade like Janhvi Kapoor did in her fabric saree.
What happy color are you planning to choose today?
|
