Maidaan Day 2 box office collection: Despite holiday weekend, Ajay Devgns' sports drama struggles to cross Rs 10 crore mark | Bollywood News





Ajay Devgn's Maidaan, released amid many positive reviews Thursday but it seems that the good reviews don't have much impact on the film's box office receipts. After a slow start on Thursday, the film could only manage to gross Rs 2.75 crore domestically on Friday, taking its net collections to Rs 9.85 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Maidaan, based on the life of Syed Abdul Rahim, considered the architect of modern Indian football, recorded an overall attendance of 8.8 per cent in Hindi on Friday, with most people attending the film's evening shows. In Mumbai, where there were 605 shows, an occupancy rate of 11.33 per cent was observed. In Delhi and NCR, with 753 screenings, the film could only manage an occupancy rate of 7.3 per cent. To boost ticket sales, the makers of Maidaan have also introduced the buy one, buy one offer for the audience. Maidaan was released alongside Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Currently, Akshay-Tiger's film is doing much better than Ajay's film, however, it remains to be seen how both films will fare over the long weekend. ALSO READ | Vidya Balan on nepotism in the Hindi film industry: Kissi ki baap ki nahi hai Ajay already had a hit in 2024 with Shaitaan, which also starred R Madhavan and Jyothika. The horror film grossed Rs 147.74 crore at the domestic box office, according to Bollywood Hungama. Made on a much lower budget than Maidaan, Shaitaan is currently the second biggest hit of 2024, after Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Fighter, which grossed Rs 199.45 crore. This year, Ajay is looking forward to his next installment in the Singham franchise. Directed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again is described as the “Avengers of the Rohit Shetty Copverse”. Along with Akshay, the film will also feature Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, among others. Maidaan also stars Priyamani and Gajraj Rao in key roles. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

