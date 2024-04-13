Playlist alert! 10 Bollywood Songs for Summer

Whether you enjoy the melodies of Tum Se Hi while sipping chai on a rainy day or cry to the romantic songs of Kabir Singh after a breakup, there is a required playlist for every mood and season. With summer in full swing, you need a playlist that fully captures the essence of the season. We understood the mission and put together a list of songs you can groove to this summer and watch their videos to visually travel to these aesthetic places. Here is the list of songs:

This song can instantly light up any room. Sung by Clinton Cerejo, Dominique Cerejo and Loy Mendosa, this song marks the marriage of Katrina Kaif and Hrithik Roshan's characters in the 2011 film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. The beautiful outfits and pastel-colored decor, the celebration of love and friendship, and the catchy lyrics of this track make you smile and maybe even shake your leg. Anyway, this song literally makes you feel like you're in Sooraj Ki Baahon Mein.

An upbeat track from the 2013 film Cocktail celebrates friendship. The song's lyrics suggest that surrounding yourself with supportive friends who listen and offer advice can give a similar effect to alcohol. The song is cold and upbeat, making it feel like summer. This track by Benny Dayal and Shalmali Kholgade is perfect for having a few cold beers with your friends on a hot summer afternoon.

This popular 2016 song featuring Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra against the beautiful backdrop of Thailand is the epitome of the vibrancy that summer brings. The song played during the honeymoon sequence of the film Baar Baar Dekho perfectly captures the essence of a tropical vacation. This catchy romantic hit is sung by Armaan Malik and Neeti Mohan, with music by Amaal Malik and lyrics by Kumaar.

If you want to experience what it feels like to lock eyes with someone new at a yacht party or the feeling you get when the road trip finally comes out of the group chat, this is the song for you for you ! Beautifully sung by OAFF, ​​Shalmali Kholgade, Savera Mehta and Kausar Munir for the 2022 relationship drama Gehraiyaan, the song is a perfect blend of indie music with Bollywood beats. Composed by Kabeer Kathpalia, this exciting track must be on your season's playlist.

This track was sung by mother-son musical duo Kavita and Kanishk Seth and then recreated for Jugjugg Jeeyo. The opening beats of this chartbuster are so energetic and the lyrics bring a sense of calm that can easily be compared to a summer aperitif. Its colorful music video and Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan's dance moves do justice to the vibe of the song. The song has hints of electronic music which gives it a nice modern touch as opposed to the more traditional lyrics. The song was an instant hit on social media and people were reeling it in thousands every day.

A catchy track with vibrant beats and energetic vocals from Caralisa Monteiro, Shilpa Rao, Arijit Singh and Vishal-Shekhar is perfect for dancing and celebrating the carefree spirit of summer. The outfits, choreography, and beautiful beach setting are everything you wish summer was.

It is a romantic song by SRK that brings back the old Bollywood vibes. It's colorful, dreamy, melodious and worth dancing to. Upon its release, it quickly topped all the charts and became a trend on social media, with everyone posting reels of themselves doing the hook move. The song is sung by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao, composed by Anirudh Ravichander and Kumaar is the lyricist. Nayanthara's flowing floral dresses and the constant breeze in her hair in the video make you want to attend a pool party.

This song could easily pass as an anthem for teenagers and young adults. It captures the carefree, light and fresh essence of summer, especially when you're with your best friends and living your best life. This track by OAFF, ​​Savera, Lothika and the legendary Javed Akhtar can make anyone forget all their worries and live life on their terms. Anyway, this track feels like a trip to Goa with your friends after graduation.

This catchy and upbeat track by Mitraz has been on every trending list since its release. This is the song that shows the blossoming chemistry between Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor's characters Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The upbeat beachy vibe along with the chemistry and mixed indie vibe make this a track that is here to stay for the summer.

A song sung by Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah never fails to match the mood, but this song features Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon looking as glamorous as ever, making it everything one wants to see and hear. It's catchy, groovy and perfect for a dance party. The song definitely deserves a spot in your summer playlist because of the vibe the music video's flowy, bright dresses give off and the song's super chill beats and lyrics.