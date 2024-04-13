BOXX Introduces Full Line of Media and Entertainment Workstations at NAB 2024





AUSTIN, TEXAS, April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BOXX Technologies, the leading innovator of high-performance computing workstations, rendering systems and servers, today announced that its full line of workstations multimedia and entertainment will be on display at the show NAB 2024 show, April 13-17, in Las Vegas, Nevada. At BOXX booth #SL5125, BOXX will also host demonstrations of the APEXX S3 and APEXX T4, the world's fastest desktop workstations, purpose-built to accelerate visual effects, animation, compositing, and video editing. movies and other workflows. BOXX desktop and rack-mounted M&E workstations are specifically designed to increase productivity, said BOXX Founder and Vice President of Engineering Tim Lawrence. Powered by the latest cutting-edge technologies, our systems deliver breakthrough performance for media content creation, including AI-assisted features, 3D modeling, rendering, post-production, live streaming, virtual production and much more. The 14-core Intel Core i9th Gen processor inside optimized performance APEX S3 is overclocked up to 6.1 GHz, while the reliable 3D animation and visual effects solution also includes advanced liquid cooling, 192 GB of memory and up to two NVIDIA RTX 5000 Ada Generation GPUs. Support for the latest DDR5 provides control over memory configuration, while Thunderbolt 4 support allows for quick and easy peripheral connections. The versatile APEXX S3 is specially designed for Autodesk 3ds Max, Maya, Adobe Creative Cloud, Cinema 4D, V-Ray and other applications, providing optimal performance for CPU and multi-GPU tasks. Avid qualified software is also available. APEX T4 Workstation powered by an AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7000 series processor that optimizes every phase of video content with up to 64 processing cores and a 5.3 GHz boost clock. The optimal composition solution provides expandability up to four professional-grade AMD Radeon Pro or NVIDIA RTX GPUs. , as well as 2 TB of memory. The rack-mountable APEXX T4 allows users to multitask simultaneously without sacrificing efficiency or performance using Avid, 3ds Max, Maya, Cinema 4D, NukeX, Fusion, Autodesk Flame, Natron, Adobe Creative Cloud, DaVinci Resolve, VEGAS Post and rendering engines like V.-Ray, Blender and more. APEXX T4 is joined by APEXX T4 PRO, a workstation powered by AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 WX-Series processors. Supporting up to 128 PCIe Gen5 lanes and a 5.3 GHz boost, these high-end processors give the Virtual Studio solution unprecedented multiprocessing power for demanding 3D content creation workflows. Whether rendering complex 3D scenes, powering simulation, or enabling AI training and inference, AMD's latest processor series (up to 96 cores) enables users of APEXX T4 PRO to benefit from full-spectrum computing capacity rivaling competitive dual-socket systems. The BOXX workstation also offers up to four professional-grade GPUs, multiple hard drive options, up to 2TB of system memory, IPMI for remote system management, and industry-leading liquid cooling to optimize desktop performance. system. Highly configurable, APEXX T4 PRO delivers exceptional performance for applications such as 3ds Max, Maya, Cinema 4D, NukeX and V-Ray, Blender, Unreal Engine, Octane Render and Redshift renderers. In addition to the APEXX T4 PRO, BOXX brings AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 WX-Series processors to the data center, mobile rack or truck with RASH T3 PRO, a rack-mounted platform with ample memory and up to four GPUs. The Total Production Workhorse is purpose-built to power film editing, virtual reality, broadcast and other complex production workflows. Innovation is also on display FLEXX Data center platform that hosts multiple workstations condensed into high-density modules for on-site or remote installations. FLEXX is specifically designed to accelerate 3D content and animated media workflows. The BOXX NAB lineup is complemented by a pair of rack-mounted workstation platforms: RAXX P1G and RAXX P2G, both powered by AMD EPYC 7003 series processors. Dubbed the slim rendering solution, Rash P1Gwith up to four GPUs, is ideal for multitasking in feature film editing, virtual reality and other production workflows, while streaming in a BOXX P2G rashwith up to five dual-slot GPUs, is specifically designed to power video display walls, broadcast production and demanding rendering workflows. BOXX provides systems to major movie studios, television networks, post-production facilities, content streaming services and independent creators, Lawrence said. So we invite NAB attendees to watch our demos, consult with our experts, and discover that no hardware manufacturer understands 3D design and animated media workflows better than BOXX. For more information and pricing on APEXX workstations, FLEXX platforms or RAXX, contact a BOXX sales representative in the United States at 1-877-877-2699. Learn more about BOXX systems, financing options, and how to contact dealers worldwide by visiting www.boxx.com. About BOXX Technologies BOXX is the leading innovator of high-performance computer workstations, rendering systems and servers for engineering, product design, architecture, visual effects, animation, deep learning and more. Moreover. For 28 years, BOXX has combined record-breaking performance, speed and reliability with unrivaled industry knowledge to become the trusted choice of creative professionals around the world. For more information, visit www.boxx.com. # BOXX APEXX S3 Workstation

BOXX APEXX T4 Workstation

John Vondrak BOXX Technologies 5128523326

