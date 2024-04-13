Daily life is chaotic, escape it – L’Écurie





Daily family life. It's not calm. It's not peaceful. In fact, it can be downright chaotic. Getting away from it all is why vacations exist. Doomsday Entertainment and Australian director Ben Dean use humor to highlight Expedia's promise of escapism in a 30-second spot, Chaos, created internally at Expedia. Dean depicts a large submerged family in 4K and slow motion, stretching the agonizing seconds between each family member's overburdened existence and the saving grace of Expedia's flight tracking notification. The emotions are palpable. The new spot follows the brands Two Step and Northern Lights, both produced by Doomsday and directed by the award-winning director, director Hiro Murai [Mr. and Mrs. Smith, The Bear]. Dean also directed Skateboard flight with finsa branded short film in which legendary rapper/producer/entrepreneur Dr. Dre and Interscope Records co-founder Jimmy Iovine announced the limited edition The Chronicle skate, celebrating the 30th anniversary of the studio album of the same name. The short film subsequently screened at Tribeca Dean is an Australian filmmaker and creative director based in Los Angeles, who has made a name for himself in the short film, music video and advertising space working with major cultural brands such as Nike, Nas, Future Classics, Converse , Masterclass, YouTube, Sonos and K. -Suisse. Its short, KITTabout the world-renowned large-scale muralist of the same name, and his music video directed by Keli Holiday, We don't need to knowboth have achieved Vimeo Staff Pick status and other accolades. Credits:

Client and creative: Expedia Group

Luke Harris: Vice President, Creative Communications

Kevin Tenglin: Vice President, Creative Communications

Chandreyi David; Vice President, Brand Marketing

Michael McCommon and Yo Umeda: creative directors

Diogo de Souza Valim, Bruno Barbieri, Martha Lees, Nico Cortinove, Euzcil Castaneto and Mallory Taylor: associate creative directors

Anh Do: executive creative director, music

Perrin Rausch: head of integrated production

Wood Production Manager Lindsey

Erika Ruiz and Adam Nelson: lead producers

Lauren Bautista; Creative Producer

Carey Malloy: Senior Director, Brand Integrations

Jessica Eichner: Director, Brand Integrations

Jordan MacKelvie: Senior Manager, Brand Integrations

Iman Forde: Senior Manager, Project Management

Alex Lebosq, Daniel Gerena and Grace Gambin; Commercial Affairs Production company: Doomsday Entertainment

Ben Dean: director

Danielle Hinde and Jason Cole: executive producers

Nathaniel Greene: Executive Producer

Roland Berry: US production supervisor

Jesse Fleece: 1st AD of the United States

Christian Sprenger: cinematographer

Liam Sinnott: 1st CA Production services company in Mexico: The Lift

Cristina Barres: producer

Matteo Blumer: production director

Brianna Lopez Urquiza: Production Coordinator

Russell Carrasco: Unit Manager

Sandra Mayerstein: 1st AD Editorial: Parallax Article

Color+VFX/Finish: Trafik

Morgan Thoryk, Erik Sutch: music supervisors

Sound design: concrete form

