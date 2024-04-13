Entertainment
Daily life is chaotic, escape it – L’Écurie
Daily family life. It's not calm. It's not peaceful. In fact, it can be downright chaotic. Getting away from it all is why vacations exist.
Doomsday Entertainment and Australian director Ben Dean use humor to highlight Expedia's promise of escapism in a 30-second spot, Chaos, created internally at Expedia. Dean depicts a large submerged family in 4K and slow motion, stretching the agonizing seconds between each family member's overburdened existence and the saving grace of Expedia's flight tracking notification. The emotions are palpable.
The new spot follows the brands Two Step and Northern Lights, both produced by Doomsday and directed by the award-winning director, director Hiro Murai [Mr. and Mrs. Smith, The Bear].
Dean also directed Skateboard flight with finsa branded short film in which legendary rapper/producer/entrepreneur Dr. Dre and Interscope Records co-founder Jimmy Iovine announced the limited edition The Chronicle skate, celebrating the 30th anniversary of the studio album of the same name. The short film subsequently screened at Tribeca
Dean is an Australian filmmaker and creative director based in Los Angeles, who has made a name for himself in the short film, music video and advertising space working with major cultural brands such as Nike, Nas, Future Classics, Converse , Masterclass, YouTube, Sonos and K. -Suisse. Its short, KITTabout the world-renowned large-scale muralist of the same name, and his music video directed by Keli Holiday, We don't need to knowboth have achieved Vimeo Staff Pick status and other accolades.
Credits:
Client and creative: Expedia Group
Luke Harris: Vice President, Creative Communications
Kevin Tenglin: Vice President, Creative Communications
Chandreyi David; Vice President, Brand Marketing
Michael McCommon and Yo Umeda: creative directors
Diogo de Souza Valim, Bruno Barbieri, Martha Lees, Nico Cortinove, Euzcil Castaneto and Mallory Taylor: associate creative directors
Anh Do: executive creative director, music
Perrin Rausch: head of integrated production
Wood Production Manager Lindsey
Erika Ruiz and Adam Nelson: lead producers
Lauren Bautista; Creative Producer
Carey Malloy: Senior Director, Brand Integrations
Jessica Eichner: Director, Brand Integrations
Jordan MacKelvie: Senior Manager, Brand Integrations
Iman Forde: Senior Manager, Project Management
Alex Lebosq, Daniel Gerena and Grace Gambin; Commercial Affairs
Production company: Doomsday Entertainment
Ben Dean: director
Danielle Hinde and Jason Cole: executive producers
Nathaniel Greene: Executive Producer
Roland Berry: US production supervisor
Jesse Fleece: 1st AD of the United States
Christian Sprenger: cinematographer
Liam Sinnott: 1st CA
Production services company in Mexico: The Lift
Cristina Barres: producer
Matteo Blumer: production director
Brianna Lopez Urquiza: Production Coordinator
Russell Carrasco: Unit Manager
Sandra Mayerstein: 1st AD
Editorial: Parallax Article
Color+VFX/Finish: Trafik
Morgan Thoryk, Erik Sutch: music supervisors
Sound design: concrete form
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thestable.com.au/doomsday-entertainments-ben-dean-expedia-daily-life-is-chaotic-escape-it/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Daily life is chaotic, escape it – L’Écurie
- Montana concludes spring football practices with a scrimmage
- Show website details on the right side of Google Serp – General – Forums
- Donald Trump silences his financial lawsuit, explained
- Cybersecurity Incident Shuts Down Some Swinomish Casino & Lodge Operations
- Memorial hosts fashion show | News, Sports, Jobs
- LASD to conduct bicycle and pedestrian safety operation in West Hollywood
- Harmeet Singh leads the US in the series series over Canada
- Constitution is Gita, Ramayana, Mahabharata, Bible and Quran for our government, PM Modi at Rajasthan rally
- Tuesday-Wednesday WFH reported in Jokowi
- CBS says its daytime show 'The Talk' will end in December after 15 seasons – The Daily Reporter
- Delaware Boutique Prom Season Trend Show