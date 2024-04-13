Opinion: Hollywood needs to confront the way it uses disfigurements like mine as a metaphor for fear

David Roche is a motivational speaker, performer and author of the new book Standing at the Backdoor to Happiness: And How I Unlocked It.

Remember the movie Wonder Woman? I really enjoyed the movie until, towards the end, the evil scientist showed up. How did I know she was an evil scientist? She has a noticeable facial disfigurement! No dialogue, story or explanation was required. There is no more banal, unimaginative and superficial metaphor in cinema.

My lived experience stands in direct contrast to Hollywood banalities. I am an artist with a facial disfigurement, born with a vascular malformation, a growth made of my own blood vessels on the left side of my face and neck. From a very young age, I underwent numerous surgeries. The radiation treatment stopped the lower part of my face from growing and left burn scars on my temple and eyelid.

Apparently, my face doesn't belong to me; it belongs to a catalog of symbols. The face is commonly considered to be the locus of human personality. When marked, it reminds us that the entire human experience is imperfect.

The very first time I gave a talk on facial difference, a lovely woman came up to me, shook my hand and said: David, you are so brave. It was terrible for me at school and I am still very embarrassed and ashamed of my freckles. I was quite angry at his combination of freckles and real facial difference. But it was the beginning of understanding that my experience is universal.

I've listened to the feedback after hundreds of performances and keynotes and learned that everyone is afraid of being in some way defective, unlovable, and unacceptable to society. This self-identified defect may be physical, a learning disability, neurodiversity, or may simply be imagined.

Fear is conveyed by Freddy Krueger and his slasher counterparts. Those who are marred are usually seen in cinema as barely human, motivated only by revenge, driven mad by deformity, and ready to lash out at society.

The Phantom of the Opera is forced to live, hidden and fearful, in the dark. His scars outweigh his talent in this limited artistic vision.

Opponent of the Simbas in The Lion King his name is Scar. Grrr! So our children learn that any facial difference, no matter how small, portends evil.

When the 2013 version of The Lone Ranger Arriving in theaters, the film's villain, Butch Cavendish, was portrayed in marketing materials as a ruthless outlaw whose terribly scarred face is the perfect reflection of the bottomless pit that passes for his soul. Wow! Thanks for the explanation, Hollywood!

The sad truth is that we are so accustomed to this type of artistic chicanery that it doesn't seem worth noticing, film critics having simply accepted it. I couldn't find any reviews of Wonder Woman who made a remark about the disfigured evil scientist.

Yes, movies are a visual medium, but what message is delivered to a veteran whose side of his face has been torn off? What does a child with a cleft palate think of her when the Joker shows her scarred mouth to justify monstrous behavior?

Every time I leave my house, I face stares, comments and occasional cruelty. It is not my disfigurement that is damaging my psyche. It’s about other people’s fear and doubt, their very human worry about their own social acceptability, their worry about being unlovable and abandoned. This is what is projected onto me.

Yet, in truth, my face is a gift. My shadow side is on the outside, where I have been forced to face it. Paradoxically, I found peace through and with what seemed at first to be my greatest and certainly most visible flaw. By working through fear and shame, I discovered that I am whole.

Seeing and accepting one's imperfect condition is an essential spiritual challenge for all human being, an essential stage in the development of emotional maturity. This is part of the work of being fully human, and it is difficult work that must be done with a sense of love and compassion for oneself and others. We ignore it at our peril, because then we can remain fragmented and helpless, vulnerable to fear, dependence, and the metaphor of victimhood. This self-doubt and hatred, left unchecked, is where predators (sexual, financial, political, etc.) come to feed.

There is a more powerful, deeper, more real metaphor for the scarred face. It can mean growth and healing. The artistic metaphor for disfigurement can be that not of fear, but of personal integration. We have an advantage over you because we know how to look within to reclaim our beauty and worth.

Those who believe they can or should present an impeccable image are in reality those who are disfigured. Denying one's own insecurities and vulnerabilities by blaming them on disabled people is a personal failure. Giving in to such fear through crude and lazy manipulation of images of disability is a failure of artistic vision. The metaphor of disfigurement is best defined by those who experience it (Deadpool, no need for a mask!).

Come on, Hollywood. Don't make me take my chainsaw.