Zendaya in Luca Guadagnino's sexy Grand Slam

Intelligent, seductive and bristling with sexual tension, Challengers is arguably Luca Guadagnino’s most purely enjoyable film to date; it is certainly its lightest and most playful. As nimble and dynamic as the many tennis matches it depicts, the love triangle drama pits the on-court rivalry of two former best friends against their competing desires for a self-confident woman whose thirst for winning is not diminished by a knee injury that interrupts his own career. It helps that stars Zendaya, Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist's chemistry is off-the-charts.

There's plenty to savor here, starting with the spirited dialogue of playwright Justin Kuritzkes' auspicious debut feature, full of smash serves and snappy backhands. Marco Costa’s propulsive editing is essential to maintaining the film’s unwavering vitality, leaving us no time to get lost in its non-linear time jumps. Cinematographer Sayombhu Mukdeeprom's agile shooting style brings excitement to the matches, changing angles in inventive ways to build the energy. And the intoxication of his camera with the physicality of the protagonists is quite contagious.

Challengers The essential

Game, set and match.

Release date: Friday April 26

Cast: Zendaya, Josh O'Connor, Mike Faist

Director: Luca Guadagnino

Scriptwriter: Justin Kuritzkes

Rated R, 2 hours 11 minutes

It's one of the most voracious and sexy American films in recent memory, an aspect fueled throughout by the driving rhythms of hypnotic techno music from Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, reminiscent of everything from Giorgio's disco era Moroder to the thrilling rhythm of EDM from the first two decades of the 21st century, when the story takes place. Rather than picking up a racket and hitting the tennis court, this is a film that makes you want to get up and dance. Precise sound work is another essential element, capturing every shot of the ball with visceral force.

The action mostly jumps between 2019 and 2006, with brief stops at different points along the way. Initially, Art Donaldson (Faist) is one of the best tennis players in the world, with a string of important international victories behind him while still pursuing the US Open to finish his career. But he fell into a losing streak, so his wife and trainer, Tashi Duncan (Zendaya), signed him up for a “Challenger” event in New Rochelle, New York. She believes a few wins in the lower-level professional tournament will give her confidence again.

What Tashi doesn't take into account is the presence of Patrick Zweig (O'Connor). He and Art had been best friends since the age of 12, when they met as roommates at a tennis academy and earned the on-court nickname “Fire and Ice.” But the two guys had a bitter argument, during which Tashi switched her romantic attentions from Patrick to Art. Patrick never quite made it to the big leagues and is now more or less washed up, sleeping in his car and scrounging for food while relying on prize money, or at least a participant's fee, to carry him through in the next match. But once he faces Art on the net, his desire to win becomes more all-consuming.

In terms of concrete story, Challengers is relatively thin. But the psychosexual power games thrill him, as do the nuances integrated into the protagonists by three magnetic actors at the top of their art. Clearly, Guadagnino's interest lies more in relationships, in the game of desire than in the sportsmanship of tennis.

When Art and Patrick first meet Tashi, she is an 18-year-old prodigy going to play college tennis at Stanford, where she will become known as “The Duncanator.” “She’s the sexiest woman I’ve ever seen,” Patrick tells Art, as Tashi walks onto the field to the crowd’s roar of approval. They watch from the stands, speechless in admiration – and lust – as she annihilates her German opponent. “I would let her fuck me with a racket,” Patrick adds.

Art doesn't need convincing, and in a hilarious scene where they stalk her at an Adidas party, they make it clear that they're both chasing her. While Art and Patrick are still excited boys who welcome distractions, Tashi is already focused on her career and very serious about tennis in a way that neither of them will ever approach. But she's more than open to flirting.

Later that same night, in the guys' hotel room, Tashi enjoys the control she has over them, skillfully drawing out the unspoken homoerotic tension between them in a steamy three-way kiss. It's a gorgeous interlude, crucial to the film's impactful trifurcated union, with Zendaya divinely in charge while Tashi keeps them guessing which one she'll choose. At least if she chooses one, since she half-jokingly informs them that she doesn't want to be “a homewrecker.”

What's refreshing is that Art and Patrick are such a close-knit duo that, at least at first, there's no overkill in their respective efforts to charm her. Even in a game where they're playing for the privilege of dating her, the competitive edge never obscures their friendship.

While the unconscious physical attraction between the two guys is largely brushed aside by the development of their respective relationships with Tashi, Guadagnino and the cast slyly keep this strange undercurrent in the game. It can be found in all the discussions between Art and Patrick, often pressed together, not to mention the amusing frequency with which they bite into phallic foods – hot dogs, churros, a banana. A terrific sauna scene, where their long estrangement breeds hostility, is distinguished by the fine line that separates sexual tension from cruelty.

What makes the film tick is how skillfully Kuritzkes' screenplay brings out the complications in the trio's relationships. Despite the prolonged coldness between them, Patrick knows Art well enough to recognize that he's tired of the pressure and is perhaps thinking about retirement. This would give Patrick an opportunity if he could persuade Tashi to train him, giving him one last chance to revive his stalled career.

But Tashi, the most talented and motivated of the three on the field, also has her own agenda. Although she refused to let her injury and withdrawal from competitive tennis define her, it nonetheless fueled her resentment, giving her a thirst for victory, even if indirectly.

Guadagnino smoothly interweaves the action over the non-chronological 13-year arc, gradually ramping up the electricity. It makes us aware of the extent to which the fierce athleticism of tennis comes to mirror the high-stakes competition of shifting interpersonal dynamics, without feeling the need to exaggerate these parallels.

This is a sports film in its own right, and the director couldn't ask for better collaborators than his three protagonists, who sweat both physically and psychologically. While other characters hover on the fringes – Tashi and Art's daughter, Tashi's mother, a delightfully impassive referee who turns phrases like “Code violation: audible obscenity” into the funniest of judgments – Challengers is a three-person character study.

Unlike the haunted man stuck in his own head that he played in Alice Rohrwacher's haunting film. The Chimera, O'Connor brings a swagger and cheeky smile to Patrick, making him appealing even when he's at his most calculating. But the actor also expresses the stubborn frustration of an underachiever still clinging to his dream. Faist keeps the promise he made in Steven Spielberg's film West Side Story redo; Art is tenser than Patrick, and when he feels his ambition fading, struggling to keep pace with his wife's, the actor is unexpectedly moving.

Zendaya is the kingpin. His work here, in the wake of Dune: part two, consolidates his status as a born movie star. She moves with the decisive ferocity of a warrior on the field and the floating grace of a ballerina elsewhere. (The use of slow motion is ravishing.) Holding close-ups with the effortless command of an old-school screen siren, Zendaya records every glance of cool assessment, every flicker of apprehension, every dark moment of disappointment or anger while rarely abandoning Tashi's composure, even in the rare moments when her control falters.

It's an extremely stylish film, right down to the costumes by Jonathan Anderson, creative director of luxury fashion house Loewe. The sportswear is both utilitarian and chic, inevitably covered in tags on Art and more messy and scruffy on Patrick, who can't afford pristine tennis whites. Tashi looks impeccable on and off the court, whether she's wearing loose loungewear or a crisp asymmetrical collar shirt dress that will be on many a wish list. There is no doubt that Guadagnino is a director with an exalted appreciation for aesthetics.

Regarding his previous production, Challengers comes close to the brooding sensuality of A bigger splash than the dizzying passion of Call me by your name or the dangerous romantic spell of Bones and all. But danger is present in every break in the new film's tense triangulation, which is part of what makes it so fun.