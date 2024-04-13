Another lively performance from the Palo Alto Philharmonic | Culture & Leisure

The Palo Alto Philharmonic is not your average non-professional community orchestra. He regularly gives premiere performances of major new compositions by a talented composer of interesting music.
This composer, Lee Actor, was designated the orchestra's composer-in-residence. He is also an assistant conductor and member of the ensemble, playing viola and percussion.
The Philharmonie's last concert, last Saturday April 6, presented the first performance of the Symphony No. 4 newly composed by the actors. The orchestra also played the previous three, as well as several of the actors' concertos and other works. With its usual venue at the Cubberley Theater unavailable due to renovations, the concert took place at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts at De Anza College in Cupertino, a similarly small auditorium with less overwhelming acoustics. The actor conducted his own symphony; the remainder of the concert was conducted by musical director Lara Webber.
The Actors' Symphony No. 4 is a heavy and serious work in four movements, lasting half an hour. His previous symphony, the 3, often reminded me of the work of Dmitri Shostakovich. This one has less of this reminiscence but it speaks the same musical language. Listeners who enjoy Shostakovich's symphonies will probably enjoy this one.
Inevitably, the listener will hear passages reminiscent of those of other composers. This is not to say that the actor is imitating his style, because he is not. This is just a feature of the idiom, as an author may have turns of phrase that recall the phrasing of earlier authors, to have momentary resemblances. I found elements in the cellos that evoked Sergei Rachmaninov, or in the woodwinds that gave a whiff of Carl Nielsen, as well as a great similarity to Shostakovich, in the viola theme and string layering techniques in slow movement. They are all good composers to follow if you want to write in a modern and accessible style.
The composer recognizes an obvious homage: his symphony begins as many of Anton Bruckner's do, with a solo horn theme over shimmering strings. But the horn theme itself is not Bruckner's at all. The resemblance, like the others, fades quickly. This opening movement is a quest prelude that repeatedly builds to tentative climaxes and returns to the opening music. The following scherzo does much the same, while emphasizing slower, more lyrical wind lines over the more complex string parts, a technique which reappears in the slow movement.
The actor has distinct ways of giving weight to his music. Where Bruckner would use repetitive string figurations to build to a climax, Actor prefers to use them to maintain dynamism and intensity. He also uses regular beats on the timpani for the same purpose. Where Actor likes to surprise the listener is by transmuting his string figures into dance rhythms: sometimes a waltz, sometimes a sort of Spanish tango.
This made it a play that was at times amusing, but also serious and gripping. The actor has substantial things to say in musical form and he has a winning and engaging way of saying them. The orchestra performed remarkably well in some of the more complex and necessarily unfamiliar passages, only occasionally managing to maintain a professional-level sound.
Webber associated the actors' symphony with En Saga, the first symphonic poem by Jean Sibelius. Like the actor's first movement, it's built from numerous tentative climaxes that fizzle out and then start again. There's also a hesitant start, in this case of eerie, ghostly music lasting almost a quarter of the 20-minute piece before finally something resembling Sibelius appears in the form of two catchy string melodies, the first of which is, like the theme of the actor's slow movement, given to the violas to play.
As with the Actor, the orchestra does well with this strange and difficult music. The musicians were particularly successful with the last piece of the program, the Overture to the Roman Carnival by Hector Berlioz. The composer brought it all together as a medley of arias from his Italian-inspired opera Benvenuto Cellini. Webber and the orchestra took more care than the composer to keep the result coherent and united.
The Palo Alto Philharmonic's next performance is a family concert on Sunday afternoon, May 19, scheduled at the Cubberley Theater, featuring music inspired by birds: Rossini's Flying Magpie Overture, Stravinsky's Suite from The Firebird and many more.