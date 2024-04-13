Entertainment
Jimmy Buffett Tribute Concert Review, “Keep the Party Going” Set List
“Good evening, Hollywood-fucking-Bowl!” » » exclaimed Paul McCartney to the flock of Parrotheads gathered before him. A sold-out crowd gathered at the famed Los Angeles venue on Thursday to celebrate Jimmy Buffett's legacy at “Keep the Party Going,” a laid-back, one-night-only tribute show filled with eclectic guests.
“I had the great pleasure of knowing Jimmy and, like everyone else on the bill tonight, I said, 'He's a great man.' He was generous. He was funny. He'd done just about everything in his life,” McCartney said, before launching into “Let It Be.” It was a song McCartney said he played for Buffett at his home during the last week of his life. Buffett died on September 1, 2023, at age 76, after a battle with Merkel cell skin cancer.
This is a tribute to Buffett, however, all emotion took a backseat in the celebration. The show officially started at 7 p.m., but in Parrothead's time zone it was perpetually 5 p.m. somewhere. Outside the gates, a sea of fans had donned their finest tropical shirts, captain's caps and, occasionally, parrot accessories to kick off the festivities. Even security wore collars.
Along with the stacked musical lineup, “Keep the Party Going: A Tribute to Jimmy Buffett” featured introductions — some via video, some in person — from Dolly Parton, James Taylor, Woody Harrelson, Pat Riley and Dave Matthews. Harrison Ford was there in the flesh.
“There's no other way to say it: There will never be another one like Jimmy,” Ford told the crowd, before introducing the Zac Brown Band as “one of my favorite collaborators and Jimmy's most frequent”. The band played new track “Pirates & Parrots,” released April 19, and their Buffett collaboration “Knee Deep,” with Brown literally taking off his pants to perform the song in shorts and a t-shirt backed by the Coral Reefer Buffett band.
Longtime Coral Reefer Band member Mac McAnally introduced Eric Church, who delivered one of the standout performances of the evening, as well as one of Buffett's greatest quotes.
“Jimmy loved living life more than anyone loved living life,” the country star said. “I remember we were hiking one day and heading towards this view and we started talking about music and songwriting and our careers and his life and mine and death . And "You know, Eric," [Jimmy] said, “Guys like us, we don't really die. » He said, “Because songs live forever.” »
“And this one will do it,” Church said, as the opening chords of “Son of a Son of a Sailor” echoed above the Bowl and an image of a sailboat drifting on the water was projected on a screen behind the musicians. Later, a projection of the Arc de Triomphe appeared behind Jackson Browne as he sang his stirring rendition of “He Went to Paris,” one of Buffett's biggest songs of 1973. A white sports coat and a pink shellfish.
In the second half, the set list shifted to songs Buffett wasn't really known for: Snoop Dogg took the stage for a performance of “Gin and Juice”, alongside Buffett's psychedelic visuals in the Matthew McConaughey's 2019 film. The Beach Tramp. And Pitbull appeared to perform his own “Don't Stop the Party” before being joined by Jon Bon Jovi for “Thank God & Jimmy Buffett.”
Sheryl Crow, who performed Ends with audience participation, recalls her adventures with Buffett and being hired when she was “absolutely nobody” to sing on his 1989 album. On the way to see the lizard. “[Buffett] is, to me, the most beautiful illustration of what it means to be alive and awake, and absolutely present in every moment,” Crow said.
For the home stretch, Don Johnson – accustomed to the pastel tones and warm atmospheres of his Miami Vice days – called on stage “a bunch of guys [they] I used to hang out with back in the day” and introduced the Eagles. Led by Don Henley and Joe Walsh, the California icons played their own miniature set including Henley's “The Boys of Summer” and the band's “Take It to the Limit” and “In the City.” The Eagles stayed to back McCartney on The Beatles' “Let It Be.”
But there's only one way to end a Buffett tribute, and Sir Paul knew it. Grabbing a margarita, he joined the Coral Reefer Band and the tribute cast for a “Margaritaville” finale.
“Jimmy Buffett, have fun,” McAnally said. “Raise a glass, show them how it’s done.”
Jimmy Buffett Tribute Show Set List
“It’s five o’clock somewhere” – Coral Reefer Band
“Grapefruit – Juicy Fruit” – Jake Owen
“Pencil Thin Mustache” – Coral Reefer Band
“Changes in latitude, changes in attitudes” – Kenny Chesney
“Back where I came from” – Kenny Chesney
“A particular port” – Angélique Kidjo
“Pirates and Parrots” – Zac Brown
“Deep Knee” – Zac Brown
“Son of a sailor’s son” – Eric Church
“Volcano” – Timothy B. Schmit
“Pewter Chalice” – Brandi Carlile
“Come Monday” – Brandi Carlile
“Cheeseburger in Paradise” – Coral Reefer Band
“He went to Paris” – Jackson Browne
“Bubbles Up” – Coral Reefer Group
“Southern Cross” – JD Souther
“Why Don’t We Get Drunk” – Coral Reefer Band
“Gin and Juice” – Snoop Dogg
“While my guitar gently cries” – Jake Shimabukuro
“Don’t stop the party” – Pitbull
“Thank God and Jimmy Buffett” – Pitbull and Jon Bon Jovi
“Fins” – Sheryl Crow
“A pirate has forty” – Jack Johnson
“Brown Eyed Girl” – Zac Brown and Dave Grohl
“The Boys of Summer” – Eagles
“Go to the limits” – Eagles
“In the City” – Eagles
“Let It Be” – Paul McCartney, Eagles
“Margaritaville” – Coral Reefer Group and Company
