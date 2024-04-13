'Good Times' Animated Reboot Review: A Mind-Breaking Experience

Fifty years ago, “Good Times” became the first sitcom to depict a two-parent black American family. Now, Netflix is ​​releasing a present-day animated reboot chronicling the Evanses two generations after the original. Set in Chicago's Cabrini Green projects in the same apartment from the 1970s comedy-drama, the series follows Reggie (JB Smoove), his wife Beverly (Yvette Nicole Brown), and their children, Junior (Jay Pharoah), Gray ( Marsai Martin) and Dalvin (Slink Johnson). Black people are not a monolith, and respectability politics are certainly not the answer to racism, sexism, bigotry, and homophobia. Still, it's amazing that this mind-boggling series is creator Ranada Shepard's way of paying homage to such a classic series while trying to speak to black people in the 21st century. It's also very clear why Netflix decided not to send out screeners for review.

In the season opener, “Meet the Evans of New,” we are introduced to the new occupants of Apartment 17C. Reggie, the grandson of Florida (Esther Rolle) and James (John Amos), is a taxi driver with high blood pressure and a penchant for long, drawn-out rants. Beverly is obsessed with appearance despite her family's financial difficulties. Junior, the eldest, is an artist who repeats the 10th grade for the third time. Gray is intelligent and activist, even to her detriment. Finally, Dalvin is a baby drug dealer who Reggie kicked out of the house. The character was likely created to mirror Stewie from “Family Guy” (Seth MacFarlane is executive producer of “Good Times”). Yet portraying him as an infant drug dealer who sells crack on street corners is neither amusing nor edgy.

The first three episodes of “Good Times,” which is when I stopped watching, are filled with repetitive stereotypes, outdated jokes and bizarre choices. The Evans' apartment is infested with cockroaches and dilapidated. Meanwhile, most of the characters — including Bev's best friend Lisa (Rashida “Sheedz” Olayiwola), who owns a beauty salon and funeral home — appear to be caricatures of black people found in memes. Cabrini-Green, the infamous high-rise project in which this story takes place, is also a crazy choice, since it was demolished in 2011. If you want to shine a light on Chicago, it has to be done with honesty and respect for those who call Chicago. It is the house. “Good Times”’s perspective on the Windy City is not only narrowed and bullet-riddled, but is seemingly born out of a skewed gangsta rap version of the city.

Still, there are a handful of interesting components here. When Bev prays, a black Jesus playing a video game appears, answering or ignoring her calls. This visualization is a direct callback to Florida from the original series calling out to God. In episode 2, “Black of Focus,” viewers are treated to an “Inside Out” visual inside Junior's mind, which directly reveals his academic failures and artistic talent. However, episode 3, “Grey’s Anatomy,” offers the most gripping storyline. He talks about Gray going through his first period while everyone, including the school nurse and Bev, tries to shame him about his period. In a sequence a la “The Wiz,” this chapter tackles the hypersexualization of black girls in such a quick and feminine manner while taking direct shots at the end of Roe v. Wade through a Trump-like character, Grady Oscar Piles, aka “GOP.”

Despite these few notable facts, “Good Times” is invaded by problems. Some of them have already been released to the public. The original creator, Carl Jones, wrote on Twitter/X that he left the project during development due to creative differences. Additionally, Yvette Nicole Brown, who plays Beverly in the series, is attacked on the social media platform just to be part of the show. The late Norman Lear, BernNadette Stanis and Jimmie Walker, who played Thelma and JJ respectively in the original series, have minor roles. Stanis has spoken publicly about watching the trailer for the new show. “I did a little voice for them, but I didn’t know it was going to happen like this. I thought it was going to be different. she told The Hollywood Reporter. She continued: “It’s just a little here and there. But I think they did that because they knew what their show was going to be like. So I guess they figured if you put us in there it wouldn't look so bad or anything.

Black creators and talents have extensive experience across all political, social and economic spectrums. Like our white counterparts, we can express our experiences however we choose. Yet amid the recent shutdown of many Black-led shows, including “Rap Sh!t,” “South Side,” and “The Good Years,” to name a few, it is pathetic that Hollywood champions depictions that reduce black people, racism, and systemic issues to one-dimensional minstrelsy with no current relevance. What's worse is that the writing in “Good Times” just isn't funny.

The remaining seven episodes of the 10-episode season likely won't be transformative or take a different tone than the first three. On the one hand, the series fails to infuse humor and wit into everyday difficulties – something that has been done masterfully in shows such as “The Boondocks”, “The PJs” or even “Good Times” from the 1970s. Plus, the reboot has an antiquated feel, as if someone wrote the scripts decades ago and dug them up in the present, barely adding any tweaks or updates. day. The themes covered, including money problems and Junior's undiagnosed ADHD, have been highlighted in many black-led shows over time. Sitcoms like “Everybody Hates Chris,” “Black-ish” and “The Cosby Show” have tackled these topics with a brilliance that doesn’t materialize here.

Reinventing “Good Times” for a 21st century audience could have been done brilliantly. Animation provides a great deal of creative freedom, allowing viewers to see characters and their experiences in a way that live action does not. While the series' predecessor captivated viewers some fifty years ago, these modern-day Evanses are stuck in the past, unable or unwilling to connect with new generations who are still navigating so much and have so much to say.

All 10 episodes of “Good Times” are broadcast on Netflix.