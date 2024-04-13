Unionville Highs' Kristin Litzenberg plays big role in Come From Away – Daily Local

Set against the backdrop of the September 11 attacks, the Broadway musical “Come From Away” tells the true story of the small town of Gander, Newfoundland, and its extraordinary response to the tragedy.

When U.S. airspace was closed following the attacks, 38 planes carrying thousands of passengers were diverted to Gander Airport. Overnight, the city's population nearly doubled as residents opened their homes, hearts, and resources to stranded travelers from around the world.

It's very different from most Broadway musicals, said Chester County native Kristin Litzenberg, who plays Beulah Davis in the touring Broadway production of “Come from Away.” I only saw it once on Broadway. I remember listening to the original Broadway cast recording while I was touring China with another tour called “Sister Act.”

About a month before it closed, I said to myself: I have to go see it. It was magical. As someone who had researched and heard it before, I was still so moved.

The tour will take place at the Playhouse on Rodney Square in Wilmington, Del., April 19-21. Go to http://www.broadwayinwilmington.org for more information.

Litzenberg's character is a combination of two people (Beulah Cooper and Diane Davis) who helped the passengers during this stressful time. Playing a real person in a musical was an experience.

I had the opportunity to meet Diane when we were in Halifax, Nova Scotia,” said Litzenberg. She came to see a show. Some of them traveled 28 hours from Gander to Halifax to see us. She spoke to all of us after the show. I'm going to say probably a once in a lifetime experience.

Meeting someone you play on stage gave Litzenberg insight she might not get in other shows.

Seeing just a little piece of their lives, especially on Facebook, I can see how they ended up on the show, Litzenberg said. I think the casting did a good job.

Litzenberg grew up in West Chester, then his family moved to Kennett Square in time for high school. At Unionville High School, Litzenberg participated in spring musicals, but was much more interested in football.

I played until my junior year of high school, Litzenberg said. So, I played football, I did plays. I sang in choirs, I played instruments. I just do everything I can. So, ultimately, I don't think I even realized professional theater was a thing, which makes me laugh.

Growing up in a musical family, his parents are both music teachers, which gave Litzenberg a good foundation to discover his passion. After high school, she attended the prestigious American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York and eventually Los Angeles.

Moving from Unionville, Pennsylvania, to New York, after only going there twice, was another crazy thing that I look back on, wow, I really just went there, Litzenberg said. I think going to school there, really immersing yourself in the city itself, and having that security blanket when I went out to start auditioning while I was still in school was really a good thing to have. And you're there, you're going to see shows every weekend and you're really experiencing it to find out whether you like it or not, whether you really want it or not.

Soon, Litzenberg was on stage, including going on a world tour with “Sister Act.”

We opened for the Sister Act tour in Wilmington in 2014, Litzenberg said. We're super excited and it's really special for me. I have someone who comes to every show. It will be a fun and exhausting weekend.

After the weekend in Wilmington, the show hits the road again, but will return to Philadelphia in 2025.