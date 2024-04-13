Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell 'don't always see eye to eye' | Entertainment

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell “don't agree on everything.”
The 78-year-old actress has been with Kurt since 1983 and although they are still in love with each other, they don't always agree on everything.
During an appearance on “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend,” Goldie shared, “We don’t agree on everything.
“His politics are different from mine.
“You know, there are all these things that could divide you. But the one thing we have, the greatest thing in God's world, is our family.
“That’s where we thrive and we have incredible joy and we really focus on that.”
Goldie was immediately attracted to Kurt – but it was other factors that really drew her to the actor.
The actress – who has Oliver, 47, and Kate, 44, with ex-husband Bill Hudson, as well as Wyatt, 37, with Kurt – said: “I can't explain it, but he was made for me.
“It wasn't just because he was hot and handsome and all those things that turn you on; it was because he matched my dedication to the kids to be number one.
“The appeal was really his personality and his orientation towards children.”
Goldie previously admitted that she liked Kurt's honesty.
The Hollywood star told PEOPLE: “Like it or not, he can't lie.
“I mean, he lied a little bit. But the truth is, what you see is what you get.
“He's not pretending. He's not a womanizer where he is.” [trying to be] cool. I like the fact that he doesn't pretend to be someone else.”
Goldie also hailed her partner as “one of the great actors of all time.”
She said: “He’s really, really smart.
“I love that when he dedicates himself to something, it can be a little obsessive-compulsive, but at the same time he succeeds. I think he's one of the greatest actors of all time. And He’s a fantastic father.”
