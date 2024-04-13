Raquel Lee Bolleau Says She's Done With Hollywood After 'Quiet on Set'

In a TikTok shared Thursday, Nickelodeon Amanda Show former Raquel Lee Bolleau, who featured in the Investigation Discovery docuseries Quiet on set: the dark side of televisionsays she was disappointed by her experience with the children's television network's toxic-set docuseries.

The documentary's directors, Mary Robertson and Emma Schwartz, were recently joined by participants Drake Bell, Giovannie Samuels, Bryan Christopher Hearne and co-executive producer Kate Taylor, for a panel discussion for an Emmys FYC event, moderated by Scaachi Koul , which explored the impact of what became a hit documentary series for ID and streamer Max. The five-part series features allegations of abuse, sexism, racism and inappropriate behavior involving minor stars and crew members on the sets of the Dan Schneider-led Nickelodeon TV show.

“Do you think they invited me?” the former child star asked in her video, referencing the Los Angeles event.

Bolleau continued (watch below): “Let me tell you what my problem is with this industry: Calm on set did the same thing the industry always does: they get what they want from you and then they're done. They never would have thought that I would want to participate in a discussion like this.

She said such treatment was “a very difficult thing” for her to face, citing past wounds from her experience as a child actress. “This industry has done nothing but hurt me, left and right, since I was a kid,” Bolleau said.

Another Calm on set participant, Marc Summers, former host of Dare twice, recently said he had left the set of the docuseries. “They ambushed me,” he said. “They never told me what this documentary was actually about. And so, they showed me a video of something that I couldn't believe existed on Nickelodeon and I said, “Whoah, let's stop the tape there.” What are we doing?'”

The co-directors said in response via a statement to The Hollywood Reporter“We are clear with each participant about the nature of our projects. »

In his video, Bolleau also claimed that the filmmakers did not tell him what the documentary would actually focus on. “First of all, you don’t even tell me what type of documentary I’m going to be in,” she said. “You never questioned whether or not this was going to be a trigger for me.”

It should be noted that sometimes in investigative reporting, journalists discover the exact nature of the story during the course of their reporting. Yet various allegations against Schneider have been public since 2018 and the executive producer and Business Insider Journalist Kate Taylor published an in-depth investigative article on Schneider in August 2022.

Bolleau continued: “Number two, it comes out and you're like, 'Oh, you're going to be in episodes number one and number four. And then you call me the day the fifth episode is going to come out and you say, 'Hey, by the way, just so you know, you're in the fifth episode too.' But you also forgot to say, “Oh, and we're also going to have a roundtable discussion to talk about your current situation and how we can move forward.” You want me to share my story but don't want to involve me in the real story of change? »

THR has contacted Robertson, Schwartz and ID for comment.

Following the success of the four-part two-night series, ID has given the green light to a fifth bonus episode, Break the silencereleased on April 7.

“There has been a varying deluge of conversations on social media and that's because Calm on set is part of something much bigger than itself, a real movement for change,” Jason Sarlanis, president of TNT, TBS, TruTV, ID & HLN, linear and streaming, said recently. THR about the docuseries. “It has become incredibly clear that as an industry, when it comes to kids and entertainment, we simply have to do better.”

Last month, the former Amanda Show writer Jenny Kilgen, who also features in the documentary, wrote an open letter to SAG-AFTRA, urging them to “take steps to initiate and institute robust child safety protocols to protect young actors.” She also expressed support for the state and federal legislation, something Robertson and Schwartz have previously said. THR This was an area they hoped would change after the success of the documentary. The actors union has since responded outlining the processes they have in place.