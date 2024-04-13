Report: March Active Listings Show Increase Over Last Year





HAMPTON Although the number of homes for sale in March was down from February, it was up from the same month last year, according to the most recent data from the Real Estate Information Network (REIN). REIN, the multiple listing service serving Hampton, Newport News and other Peninsula markets, said data shows that while active listings were down from the previous month, they were up more than 12 percent. compared to the previous year, while pending sales and settled sales were up month over month. More inventory means more choices for consumers, which is a good thing, said Gary Lundholm of The Real Estate Group and chairman of the REIN board of directors. And as spring and summer approach, we hope that having this additional inventory will help keep prices more affordable for buyers, while ensuring home sellers get a fair return. Lundholm said active registrations for March 2023 on the Peninsula were 835, while for March 2022 they were 714 and for March 2021 they totaled 986. However, he added that as of March 2020, in the system REIN, there were 2,054 homes for sale on the peninsula. markets. Similarly, the median sales price of homes in March 2020 was $225,000, he said. Although this market is very different from today's market, more choices for a buyer means that not only does that buyer have a better chance of finding the right home, but they may also have a little less competition for the home they want . REIN has more than 9,000 members and is the leading provider of real estate data in the Hampton Roads area. March data points for the Peninsula: (Hampton, Newport News, James City County, York County, Poquoson, Williamsburg, Gloucester, Mathews County and Middlesex County) Active residential listings during the month, they stood at 937. This represents a decrease of 2.6% from February's 962, but an increase of 12.2% from March 2023's 835.

during the month, they stood at 937. This represents a decrease of 2.6% from February's 962, but an increase of 12.2% from March 2023's 835. Pending sales stood at 666, up from 608 in February but down from 694 in the same month last year.

stood at 666, up from 608 in February but down from 694 in the same month last year. Settled sales for March they were 562, up from 474 the previous month, but down from 668 in March 2023.

for March they were 562, up from 474 the previous month, but down from 668 in March 2023. Median sales price (MSP) of homes sold in March was $320,000. This is up from $314,000 in February and a 6.6% year-over-year increase from $300,000 in March 2023.

(MSP) of homes sold in March was $320,000. This is up from $314,000 in February and a 6.6% year-over-year increase from $300,000 in March 2023. Months supply in stock (MSI) was 1.61, down slightly from 1.63 in February, but up from 1.22 in March 2023. The MSI is a calculation of the number of months in which there would be homes on the market if no new inventory was added.

(MSI) was 1.61, down slightly from 1.63 in February, but up from 1.22 in March 2023. The MSI is a calculation of the number of months in which there would be homes on the market if no new inventory was added. Median Days on Market (DOM) for the month was 19, compared to 22 last month.

(DOM) for the month was 19, compared to 22 last month. New residential construction sold through the MLS during the month was 66, compared to 54 last month and 72 last year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wydaily.com/business/2024/04/13/report-march-active-listings-show-increase-from-last-year/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos