From Alia Bhatt to Malaika Arora: Bollywood Divas and Their Love for Fringed Dresses

When it comes to fashion trends, Bollywood always has a lot to offer. From stunning bodycon fits to traditional lehengas or sarees, B-town divas often manage to make style statements and prove their fashion prowess. Fashion trends are changing every day and it seems that the one that has recently become the favorite choice of Bollywood divas is the new fringe trend. Many actresses including Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora, Nora Fatehi and others have recently been seen donning fringe dresses on several occasions.

Alia Bhatt

Earlier, at a Christmas party, actress Alia Bhatt wore a green fringed maxi dress with an asymmetrical neckline. She accessorized her look with a luxurious Gucci handbag, shimmering heels and a reindeer headband which perfectly completed her look for the festivities. Talking about her hairstyle, she tied her tresses into a neat bun. For makeup, the Brahmastra actress kept it real and opted for a no-makeup look.

Nora Fatehi

When it comes to fashion, actress Nora Fatehi always aces her game. She previously wore a stunning white Herve Leger dress with matching white fringe and a scoop neckline. To complete her look, the Madgaon Express actress opted for silver Jimmy Choo heels. For the prop, she chose to keep it real and didn't add any accessories or even makeup. Talking about her hair, she styled her braids in parted curls.

Malaika Arora

Bollywood Diva Malaika Arora is a true fashion diva. She looked stunning in an ankle-length red fringed dress with delicate straps and a deep V-neckline. To finish off her overall look, the actress opted for silver heels. Malaika opted to have neutral makeup and styled her silky hair in mid-parted, open curls.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

South Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared stunning photos in which she donned a green satin slip dress by designer Kendra Duplantier with fringe detailing at the bottom. She opted for makeup without accessories and dewy with a nude shade for the lips. She kept her hair open, which gave it a sultry vibe.

Critical I say

Another diva, Kriti Sanon, while promoting her film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, donned a white dress with symmetrical white fringes at the bottom and thin backless straps. She opted for gold earrings and bracelets and white knee-high boots to accessorize her look.

Do you like this new fringe trend?