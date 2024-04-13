Entertainment
From Alia Bhatt to Malaika Arora: Bollywood Divas and Their Love for Fringed Dresses
Fringe trend has become the favorite choice of Bollywood divas. (Images: Instagram)
From stunning bodycon fits to traditional lehengas or sarees, B-town divas often manage to make style statements and prove their fashion prowess.
When it comes to fashion trends, Bollywood always has a lot to offer. From stunning bodycon fits to traditional lehengas or sarees, B-town divas often manage to make style statements and prove their fashion prowess. Fashion trends are changing every day and it seems that the one that has recently become the favorite choice of Bollywood divas is the new fringe trend. Many actresses including Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora, Nora Fatehi and others have recently been seen donning fringe dresses on several occasions.
Alia Bhatt
Earlier, at a Christmas party, actress Alia Bhatt wore a green fringed maxi dress with an asymmetrical neckline. She accessorized her look with a luxurious Gucci handbag, shimmering heels and a reindeer headband which perfectly completed her look for the festivities. Talking about her hairstyle, she tied her tresses into a neat bun. For makeup, the Brahmastra actress kept it real and opted for a no-makeup look.
Nora Fatehi
When it comes to fashion, actress Nora Fatehi always aces her game. She previously wore a stunning white Herve Leger dress with matching white fringe and a scoop neckline. To complete her look, the Madgaon Express actress opted for silver Jimmy Choo heels. For the prop, she chose to keep it real and didn't add any accessories or even makeup. Talking about her hair, she styled her braids in parted curls.
Malaika Arora
Bollywood Diva Malaika Arora is a true fashion diva. She looked stunning in an ankle-length red fringed dress with delicate straps and a deep V-neckline. To finish off her overall look, the actress opted for silver heels. Malaika opted to have neutral makeup and styled her silky hair in mid-parted, open curls.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
South Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared stunning photos in which she donned a green satin slip dress by designer Kendra Duplantier with fringe detailing at the bottom. She opted for makeup without accessories and dewy with a nude shade for the lips. She kept her hair open, which gave it a sultry vibe.
Critical I say
Another diva, Kriti Sanon, while promoting her film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, donned a white dress with symmetrical white fringes at the bottom and thin backless straps. She opted for gold earrings and bracelets and white knee-high boots to accessorize her look.
Do you like this new fringe trend?
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news18.com/lifestyle/from-alia-bhatt-to-malaika-arora-bollywood-divas-and-their-love-for-fringe-dresses-8849530.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 3.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Borrego Springs in East San Diego County – NBC 7 San Diego
- From Alia Bhatt to Malaika Arora: Bollywood Divas and Their Love for Fringed Dresses
- Cleveland State Men's Tennis improves to 6-0 in #HLTennis play with 6-1 win vs. IUPUI Athletics
- Legendary fashion designer Roberto Cavalli has died
- Bringing quantum computing to society
- Working together for a healthier and safer world: WHO and IPU renew partnership
- Trump to juggle court appearances and campaign trail as secret trial begins
- President Erdogan sends letter to Pope regarding Gaza crisis
- Sunak urged to block Braverman from speaking alongside far-right at Brussels convention | Suella Braverman
- President Joko Widodo buys fruits and vegetables, what do traders say at Berastagi fruit market?
- Meet Britain's first black female Michelin-starred chef
- Former US ambassador and NSC official admits acting as secret agent for Cuba, learns fate: DOJ