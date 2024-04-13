Disneyland Guest Katrina Griffin Claims 'Goofy' Actor Left Her Permanently Hurt





A Disneyland guest claims she was permanently injured when an actor dressed as the beloved character “Goofy” fell on her during a visit to the park. Katrina Griffin was at Disney California Adventure park with her daughter on April 3, 2022, when the “traumatic” experience happened. SFGate reported, citing a lawsuit filed in Orange County Superior Court. Griffin reportedly bent down to tie her daughter's shoe when Goofy's character walked straight in, causing her to topple onto the “hard cement.” The lawsuit, filed in late March, claimed the mascot then fell on Griffin with its full weight. Griffin claims she suffered “severe, traumatic, debilitating and permanent injuries that required extensive medical attention” after the accident. The incident occurred at Disney California Adventure park in April 2022. MediaNews Group via Getty Images Griffin did not give a specific list of injuries she suffered. The lawsuit named Disneyland, the actor wearing the Goofy costume and the mascot's “manager” as co-defendants. Disney Parks employees are responsible for working as mascot “handlers,” who ensure that all guests have safe interactions with the characters. The managers also serve as translators for costumed workers who cannot speak, including Goofy. The woman, not shown in the photo, claims that Goofy fell on her “with all his weight”. MediaNews Group via Getty Images Katrina Griffin was at Disney California Adventure park with her daughter on April 3, 2022, when the “traumatic” experience happened. Frozen shutter Griffin claimed the handler failed to prevent the collision between her and the character, according to SFGate. The two actors were not identified in the lawsuit, but listed as “John Doe 1” and “John Doe 2.” according to KTLA. The injured guest is seeking a jury trial to seek damages related to health care bills and lost income, the outlet reported. She is also seeking damages for negligence, claiming her injuries “will result in permanent disability.” Start your day with everything you need to know Morning Report delivers the latest news, videos, photos and more. Thanks for recording! A case management conference on September 4 is planned. Disney World in Florida is facing its own personal injury lawsuit, after a woman claims she suffered serious injuries when she took a “painful wedgie” from a water slide. Emma McGuinness visited Disney's Typhoon Lagoon in October 2019 for its 30th anniversary, where she took a high-speed dive down Humunga Kowabunga, a 214-foot near-vertical drop. McGuinness claimed to have taken off near the end of his downward slide, Griffin, not pictured, is seeking a jury trial to seek damages related to health care bills and lost income due to the collision with the Goofy actor. Disneyland Resort via Getty Images Disneyland, along with the two actors, were named as co-defendants in the lawsuit. Lord Runar The impacts of the slide caused her swimsuit to be painfully forced between her legs and the water to be violently forced inside her, The lawsuit obtained by WKMG claims. Riders, who do not use rafts or tubes, can reach speeds of up to 40 miles per hour on the slide.

