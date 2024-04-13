Today in History: April 13, First Black Performer Wins Best Actor | News, Sports, Jobs

By the associated press

Today is Saturday, April 13, the 104th day of the year 2024. There are 262 days left in the year.

On April 13, 1964, Sidney Poitier became the first black artist to win an Academy Award for Best Actor or Best Actress for his performance in “Lily of the Fields”.

In 1743, the third president of the United States, Thomas Jefferson, was born in Shadwell, in the colony of Virginia.

In 1861, at the start of the Civil War, Fort Sumter in South Carolina fell to Confederate forces.

In 1943, President Franklin D. Roosevelt dedicated the Jefferson Memorial in Washington, D.C., on the 200th anniversary of the birth of America's third president.

In 1953, “Casino Royale,” Ian Fleming's first book and the first James Bond novel were published in London by Jonathan Cape Ltd.

In 1970, Apollo 13, four-fifths of the way to the Moon, was crippled when a tank containing liquid oxygen burst. (The astronauts managed to return safely.)

In 1997, Tiger Woods became the youngest person to win the Masters tournament.

In 1999, right-to-die advocate Dr. Jack Kevorkian was sentenced in Pontiac, Michigan, to 10 to 25 years in prison for second-degree murder in the fatal injection of a patient. suffering from Lou Gehrig's disease. (Kevorkian ended up serving eight years.)

In 2005, rebel Eric Rudolph pleaded guilty to the deadly attack at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics and three other attacks in consecutive appearances in courts in Birmingham, Alabama and Atlanta.

In 2009, during his second trial, music producer Phil Spector was convicted by a Los Angeles jury of second-degree murder in the killing of actress Lana Clarkson (he was later sentenced to 19 years in prison for life; he died in prison in January 2021).

In 2011, a federal jury in San Francisco convicted baseball slugger Barry Bonds on a single charge of obstructing justice, but failed to reach a verdict on the three counts at the heart of the allegations according to which he allegedly knowingly used steroids and human growth hormone. lied to a grand jury about it. (Bonds' conviction for obstruction was ultimately overturned.)

In 2012, Jennifer Capriati was elected to the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

In 2016, the Golden State Warriors became the first NBA team to win 73 times by defeating the Memphis Grizzlies 125-104, breaking the Chicago Bulls' record of 72 wins in 1996. Kobe Bryant of the Lakers scored 60 points in of his final game, ending 20 years in the NBA.

In 2017, Pentagon officials said U.S. forces in Afghanistan struck an Islamic State tunnel complex in eastern Afghanistan. “the mother of all bombs” the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat by the US military.

In 2020, Charles Thacker Jr., a crew member of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, died at the U.S. Naval Hospital Guam, becoming the first active duty military member to die from the coronavirus.

In 2013, all 108 passengers and crew survived after a new Lion Air Boeing 737 crashed into the ocean and broke in two while trying to land on the island Indonesian seaside of Bali.

In 2018, President Donald Trump announced that the United States, France and Britain had carried out joint airstrikes in Syria aimed at punishing President Bashar Assad for his alleged use of chemical weapons.

In 2021, US health authorities recommended a “break” in the use of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of rare but potentially dangerous blood clots, triggering a chain reaction around the world and causing a setback to the global vaccination campaign. (Officials lifted the pause on vaccinations 11 days later.)

In 2023, Jack Teixeira, a 21-year-old member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, was arrested in connection with the release of highly classified military documents on the war in Ukraine and other major national security issues. (In March 2024, Teixeira pleaded guilty to six counts of willful withholding and transmission of national defense information as part of a deal with prosecutors and accepted an 11-year prison sentence.)

Today's birthdays: Former Sen. Ben Nighthorse Campbell, R-Colo., is 91. Actor Edward Fox is 87 years old. R&B singer Lester Chambers is 84 years old. Film and television composer Bill Conti is 82 years old. Rock musician Jack Casady is 80 years old. Singer Al Green is 78 years old. Actor Ron Perlman is 74 years old. Actor William Sadler is 74 years old. Singer Peabo Bryson is 73 years old. Rock bandleader/musician Max Weinberg is 73 years old. Bluegrass singer and musician Sam Bush is 72 years old. Rock musician Jimmy Destri (Blondie) is 70 years old. Gary Kroeger is 67 years old. Actor Saundra Santiago is 67 years old. Sen. Bob Casey Jr., D-Pa., is 64 years old. Chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov is 61 years old. Actor Hannah Page is 60 years old. Actress-comedian Caroline Rhea (RAY) is 60 years old. Rock musician Marc Ford (The Black Crowes) is 58 years old. Reggae singer Capleton is 57 years old. Actor Ricky Schroder is 54 years old. Rock singer Aaron Lewis (Staind) is 52 years old. Actor Bokeem Woodbine is 51 years old. Singer Lou Bega is 49 years old. Actor-producer Glenn Howerton is 48 years old. Actor Kyle Howard is 46 years old. Actor Kelli Giddish is 44 years old. Actor Courtney Peldon is 43 years old. Pop singer Nellie McKay (mih-KY') is 42 years old. Rapper/singer Ty Dolla $ign is 42 years old. Actress Allison Williams is 36 years old. Actress Hannah Marks is 31 years old.