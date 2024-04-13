IPL 2024: Jos Buttler wants THIS Bollywood superstar to star in his biopic

As Sanju Sampson-led Rajasthan Royals are all set to take on Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings in the ongoing Indian Premier League match at Mullanpur on Saturday, Royals teammates Jos Buttler and Trent Boult revealed some of their favorite actors in which they would like to play their characters. a biopic.

During a fun question and answer session before the clash, Buttler revealed that he would love to see Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan play his character in a biopic.

When Buttler asked Trent Boult what was the last thing he searched on his phone, the latter hilariously replied: “Trent Boult fires Jos Buttler.”

Asked about his craziest interaction with fans, Boult said: Indian fans are pretty crazy about their favorite players.

“It’s all selfies and waves and kisses, which is weird,” he added.

Apart from this, when Buttler was asked which show he might watch all his life, he revealed that it would be a popular 1990s American sitcom Friends. The sitcom starred Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, the late Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

Meanwhile, Boult revealed that his favorite Indian player is right-handed batter KL Rahul, who currently represents Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL. But for Buttler, when asked about the best cover, he said, “I would say Virat Kohli.”

When asked if he was not a cricketer, Boult revealed he would have been a “postman”.

In another question, when asked which form of cricket he preferred the English 'Bazball' style or Yashasvi Jaiswal's style of cricket, popularly known as 'Jaisball', Buttler chose the latter.

“It was sad to see him score so many runs (in the series against England). But as a Royals player, it was impressive,” Buttler said.

According to Boult, India and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the 'best new bowler'.

While for Buttler, he wanted Rashid Khan to be a part of his team, when asked about a current IPL cricketer he would like to have in RR.

With input from the agency.

Published: April 13, 2024, 7:07 PM IST

