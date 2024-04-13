Civil War movie makes liberals uncomfortable

[This story contains spoilers for Civil War.]

“The images you are about to see may be disturbing.” This content warning, broadcast on the news too many times in modern history, kept looping through my mind as I watched Alex Garland's latest film, Civil war.

As I flipped through the credits, I thought about what this warning actually suggested. Yes, it's a useful way of preparing the viewer for what they're about to see, but it's also an invitation to look away, to ignore, to pretend that what happened isn't happening. is not produced. that path. It’s permission to avoid truth and discomfort.

It is therefore not surprising that Civil war should spark controversy, as it thrusts us and its central characters into discomfort with no warning, no invitation to look away, and no tribe to cling to and tell us what's right and what's wrong . Civil war is an abrasive and uncomfortable film, not because it fully subscribes to any particular ideology, but because it doesn't – and we hate not having clearly defined sides for or against or media that doesn't fit not fit perfectly with our worldview, so we can confidently walk out of the theater knowing that we are a good person.

As a writer and director, Garland has always offered a unique perspective on the human condition, largely free of binaries like good and evil that American audiences love to uphold. Garland's characters are constantly caught between the throes of evolution or death, and sometimes both. This is certainly the case for Civil War's central characters, Lee (Kirsten Dunst), a famous war photographer who has lost confidence in her ability to create meaningful change; Joel (Wagner Moura), Lee's colleague, who lives for the pleasure of being on the front lines of the story; Sammy (Stephen McKinley Henderson), a veteran journalist who served as a mentor to Lee and Joel, and who is all too aware of how little the world has changed; and Jessie (Cailee Spaney), a novice war photographer who finds herself thrust into a world she finds both terrifying and electric.

It is this exploration of death or evolution, in the context of a highly politicized time in America and an election year no less, that makes Civil war necessary. This is the future America is currently looking to, death or (re)evolution.

Naturally, viewers wondered if the time was right for such a film or if Garland's claim that he is apolitical was just an excuse to not stand for anything. On social media, some worry that the film will give legitimacy to right-wing influencer Andy Ngo, who is credited with a few seconds of real footage shown in the film, and worry that Garland's film endorses the work of Atlantic journalist Helen Lewis, who is thanked in the credits and whose opinions have been criticized by the transgender community.

These are questions that I believe the film addresses, but perhaps not in the way some would like. To paraphrase a quote from the film that Lee says to Jessie, the goal of war photography is not to provide answers, but to provide an unchanged image and let the viewer ask questions. That's what Garland does inside Civil Wargiving the audience the opportunity to ask questions based on what they show us.

I would argue that the film is actually not apolitical, it's just not a propaganda exercise. It is naive to believe that a film will change someone's political ideology and suddenly swing the viewer to one side or the other. Garland does not attempt this, but he does offer the possibility of evaluating what we believe and why. We are shown an America torn between the forces of the United States and the secessionists known as the Western Front, made up of California and Texas. We have a president (Nick Offerman) in his third term who has abandoned the American people, committed airstrikes against them, and denied journalists any opportunity to tell the truth. At the same time, police forces were mobilized, depriving civilians of resources while brutalizing them in the streets. Does this sound like a movie waving the flags of MAGA types and fascism?

Demilitarized zones offering aid and food are largely run by and populated by black and brown people. Why is that? Could it be because these are the citizens who suffer the most as America plays political games and sends minorities to war under the guise of better careers or more money? Have they decided not to participate in a white-led war because historically they have not seen significant change for themselves in the country their ancestors built? Or are they once again tasked with rebuilding a country, healing it and healing it, because no one else will ever step up to do it, even if they never get the support of a ruling party in return? The story of Civil warAmerica today is told in images that raise these questions, but what is not in question is that the film is inherently anti-fascist.

So the question becomes: Civil war liberal enough? And it's this question that I find most interesting because these designations of liberal or conservative are mixed up to such an extent that even the soldiers in the film don't know who they are fighting against. A scene in which two shooters are tackled to the ground by a sniper hiding in a mansion highlights this. The soldiers on the ground, one with dyed hair and another with nails painted blue and pink, immediately conjuring up images of the trans flag, are asked who they are shooting at. They tell Joel they don't know; they fight back because they were shot at. Joel asks them if they know the shooter is on the opposite side and suggests it could be an ally. And a soldier again replies that he doesn't know. The shooter fired and now he is returning fire. And the public doesn't know it either.

Combatants in fatigues and civilian clothes populate both sides, and there are no distinct uniforms to tell us which side it is. Even the film's most obvious antagonist, a racist soldier in fatigues and red sunglasses, played by Jesse Plemons, is not assigned a side, and it is entirely possible that he is not at all. from neither side and simply inserted himself into the conflict to kill, as his hidden pit filled with lye-covered corpses suggests. These scenes and supporting characters largely reflect our modern political discourse, populated by people who attack their own allies for not fully subscribing to the most extreme and perfect form of their ideology.

We see these extremes every day, from the serious to the stupid: conservatives who want gun control are criticized by right-wing extremists who give their kids guns for Christmas, liberals who reject other liberals because that they do not denounce social injustice as much as they do. were for another, and scammers who make bold claims and promise the truth, for a monthly fee. Even more worrying, we see the horseshoe theory in action, with so-called liberals saying they will vote for Trump after being angered by Biden's support for Israel over Palestine, or that they will not vote at all , as if such a choice allowed them to do so. a moral elevation that absolves them of any further suffering people will endure.

We form our personality around these ideologies and become so enmeshed in them that we begin to lose sight of what we stand for and who our allies and enemies really are until everything dissolves into chaos.

While it doesn't personally bother me, I found it interesting that I couldn't even talk about this film on social media without a few people insinuating that I, an openly liberal black writer, was supporting a film that supports neo-Nazis . Does Andy Ngo's obligatory and legally necessary credit for the use of seconds of footage showing where America's conflict lies mean Garland supports him? Credits in the credits a controversial journalist whose right-wing writings undoubtedly informed Garland's thinking while directing Civil war does it suggest that the film is aligned with TERFism? Or does Garland's film simply show us images, throughout the credits, that force us to ask whether recognizing a work we disagree with means that the entire effort is worthless and contains no truth that we can recognize?

Garland recently declared he will be retiring somewhat from directing for the foreseeable future, his comments sharing interesting parallels with Civil warIt's Lee. Dunst depicts her without light in her eyes, especially compared to her colleagues Joel and Jessie. She observes but rarely reacts, and flashbacks show her photojournalism abroad, capturing the horrors of war that she hoped would touch Americans and prevent them from falling prey to such atrocities. Yet his photographs, however award-winning, did not prevent war, and his career is therefore defined by inaction, his failure to become directly involved in conflicts, and the failure of his skills to help the others to avoid conflicts.

So she moves through the film like a zombie, which isn't the only Romero-inspired element in the film, which is notable given that Garland's big Hollywood break was writing. 28 days later (2002). And in some ways, even as Garland has evolved over the decades, Civil war dates back to this film, which saw its characters caught in a dying society, not knowing who to trust and lacking confidence that we can still make a difference.