Miraj Entertainment signs partnership with IMAX Corporation for India





Miraj Entertainment Ltd announced that it has signed a partnership with IMAX Corporation. Under the agreement, the company will install three new IMAX systems with laser at key locations across India. Miraj Cinemas will add three new IMAX systems in key locations across India, including one in Mumbai, which is expected to open in 2024 and one in Jaipur, it added. Last year we saw record results in India, driven by a mix of Hollywood and Indian blockbusters, and we were excited to expand our presence in the market as the appetite for premium experiences continues to grow . We look forward to continuing our remarkable momentum in India with our new partner Miraj Cinemas as it expands the IMAX experience in key locations and iconic locations across the country, said Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX in a communicated. Also read: No Malayalam film will be distributed on PVR screens, compensate for the losses suffered by producers in the South: FEFKA IMAX is the world's most immersive cinema experience, and we are thrilled to partner with them to bring IMAX with Laser to our theaters in India. At Miraj, we know that our audiences want larger-than-life cinematic experiences, and we look forward to partnering with IMAX to bring the IMAX experience to new locations across the country, including non-metro cities, said Amit Sharma, Managing Director of Miraj Entertainment. Limit. Movie buffs have shown a growing appetite for IMAX in India. Oppenheimer and Avatar: The Way of Water are the first and second highest-grossing IMAX films in the region, and three recent Indian-language films K.GF: Chapter 2, Jawan and Pathhaana are among the top ten highest-grossing titles. never in the country. SHARE Copy link

Published on April 13, 2024

