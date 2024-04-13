Michael J. Fox says being famous was 'harder' in the '80s





Michael J. Fox shares his thoughts on how Hollywood has changed over the decades. In a recent interview with People reviewthe Emmy-winning actor who rose to fame in the 1980s with his roles in Palmerstown United States, Night Court, Family ties And Back to the futurecompared the entertainment industry today to that of its beginnings. “There's a phrase I referred to when they gave me an honorary Oscar: Someone told me the day before, they were talking about getting this award and being famous and they said 'You're famous in the '80s,'” Fox recalls. “I was like, wow, this is cool. Famous from the 80s. It's true, we were different. He added: “We were tougher. We didn't have social media, we didn't have that kind of shit. We were just famous. Left to our own resources. And it was an incredible time. THE Rotation city A former student was then asked if he thought becoming famous back then was “harder” than it is today. “Well, you had to be talented. It helped,” he replied. “We used to bust our asses, our acting muscles, watch other actors, sit with other actors, talk about acting and talk about it,” continued Fox. “And now there are people who say: who is your sweater? What sweater are you wearing? And what is this dance move? And you are the most famous person in the world. Fox stepped away from on-screen work in 2020 after speaking openly about his memory issues and remembering lines of dialogue due to his battle with Parkinson's disease. However, he said Entertainment tonight earlier this month, he wasn't completely opposed to taking on another acting role “if something came up, I could put my realities – my challenges – into it if I could figure it out.” THE Back to the Future Part II the actor added that making his Apple TV+ 2023 documentary Always “It just happened” and ended up being a “big thrill,” so “if someone offers me a role, and I do it, and I have a good time, great.”

