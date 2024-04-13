Challengers – The Minnesota Daily





Challengers, the latest film from acclaimed director Luca Guadagnino, the filmmaker behind Call Me By Your Name, comes out on April 26 and is one of the strongest films of the year so far. The film tells the story of a complex love triangle between tennis players. As the film opens, the on-screen marriage between tennis players Art Donaldson and Tashi Duncan, played by Mike Faist and Zendaya respectively, is highlighted. Duncan, a former professional tennis player turned coach, coaches her husband, a professional tennis player, amid back-to-back losses in major tennis matches. To boost Donaldson's confidence, they decide he should compete in a lower level competition, so he can win easily. The problem, however, is that Donaldson's ex-best friend Patrick Zweig, played by Josh O'Connor, will be competing against him after the two men have deliberately not spoken in years. The film is artistic, dramatic, and lightly humorous throughout its 131-minute running time, with all major elements of Challengers benefiting from Guadagnino's singular direction. The film's cinematography is particularly inventive: tennis matches are projected on screen, at one point showing a match from the perspective of a tennis ball being hit back and forth across the court. The main cast, consisting of Zendaya, Faist, and OConnor, are excellent throughout the film as they illustrate an extremely unhealthy relationship dynamic between the three characters over the course of several years. Zendaya well evokes the presence of a legendary retired athlete as she shoots focused glances from the front row of the bleachers as her husband takes on his lower-ranked rival. Faist and OConnor have great on-screen chemistry as the film flashes back to their bromance and the same chemistry that still persists when the two argue again on the tennis court years later. The majority of the story is told through flashback sequences showing the audience how Donaldson and Zweig fell out after being best friends for many years and how Zendaya's character played a role in that. This method of storytelling has proven to be incredibly effective, as plot elements are slowly revealed as the viewer begins to make sense of this complicated and dramatic love triangle. The only real flaw with the Challengers is that it is slightly too long. At one point, the flashback sequences feel like they've been going on for too long, and the audience will be left wondering what this is all leading to. When will Guadagnino get to the point? If the film had been shortened by just 15 minutes, its pacing could have been greatly improved. Unsurprisingly, one of the most notable parts of the film is the techno-influenced music by two-time Academy Award winners Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails. Every time Reznor and Ross tackle a film score, it ends up being one of the best of the year, and their immaculate track record continues with Challengers. With a score that veers in an electronic, dance-heavy direction, it shows the genius duo deviating from their expected sonic palette for film music. The score is so great that Reznor and Ross deserve, at the very least, an Oscar nomination for their work on this film. This is yet another incredible film from Luca Guadagnino. Challengers has set the bar high for film quality at the start of the year. Unless a slew of mind-blowingly good films come out this fall, expect Challengers to appear on many Best of 2024 lists at the end of the year.

