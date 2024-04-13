Free exercise, events, activities every day downtown





In the 1960s, a popular entertainment district made good use of the space beneath the freeways: Underground Atlanta. It was mainly used for restaurants, bars and entertainment venues. It was popular, attracted tourists and locals and contributed to the local economy and employment. It has become a tourist destination. No trip to Atlanta was complete without a visit (or two) to Underground Atlanta. There is now a neighborhood located below the highways in Alabama: City Walk Birmingham. It's different from its Atlanta predecessor. Its uses are more diverse than those of restaurants and bars. Planning for City Walk Birmingham began in 2014 with the question: What could be done under the I59/20 bridge? She first focused on the eight blocks of the 18th bridgeth at 24th streets. There are special areas in City Walk: roller skating rink, amphitheater, City Walk Social, playground, lake park lawn, pickleball court, bridge lighting, civil rights history area and food trucks. Long-term plans for City Walk include additions to fitness classes, weekly and monthly activities, concerts, holiday celebrations and festivals. City Walk is a work in progress. Although it is open currently, events change each month and new activities are added over time. City Walk is moving forward. Current events at City Walk are here: Events – City Walk BHAM City Walk opening hours are 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. The Barkery, pickleball, skating park and roller rink each have different opening hours, which change seasonally. City Walk is in and near an area of ​​Birmingham you wouldn't want to venture into alone at night. Security concerns appear to have been addressed effectively, as the entire area is monitored 24/7 by a closed-circuit TV security system. Additionally, security patrols circulate in City Walk. You can be as safe and feel as secure in City Walk as anywhere. Details about City Walk can be found here. City Walk is located on the north side of Birmingham, near Legacy Arena, the Birmingham/Jefferson Community Complex and Protective Stadium. Jim 'Zig' Zeigler writes about important Alabama people, places, events, groups and deaths. He is a former Alabama Civil Service Commissioner and State Auditor. He can be reached for comment at [email protected]. ﻿Don't miss anything! Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our best news every weekday morning.

