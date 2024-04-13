Jennifer Aniston on Changing Hollywood and Media: Ignorance is Bliss





Jennifer Aniston admitted Friday during a PaleyFest LA panel for The Morning Show that despite the hit Apple TV+ series' intoxicating, ultra-prescient themes, she prefers to keep her head in the sand on difficult topics like the state changing Hollywood and the impact of billionaires on media. I often keep my head in the sand. There are many things I need to know. “There's a lot of ignorance, and that's a joy to me because it's almost too difficult to look deeply into what's really going on in the world,” Aniston said. Panel moderator Kara Swisher, an admitted fan of The Morning Show and tech journalist thorn in the side of Elon Musk and other billionaires, in the style of the fictional Paul Marks (played by Jon Hamm), toasted stars and EPs Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, costars Mark Duplass. , Karen Pittman, Nicole Beharie and Tig Notaro, with season 3 showrunner Charlotte Stoudt and EPs Michael Ellenberg and Mimi Leder for over an hour at the Dolby Theater on the show's content and its current dialogue with the real world . Examining in part the shift of entertainment companies to streaming, the impact of billionaires on news and media, and the political divisions that led to the January 6 insurrection and deep-rooted partisanship, The Morning Show addresses all of this. Following Witherspoon's comments on the importance of data transparency and how the contraction in film and television development following the Hollywood strike is influencing decisions at her production company Hello Sunshine, Swisher asked Aniston on how similar threats to Hollywood as we knew it impacted her life as an artist and on the production front with Echo Films, the company she co-founded with Kirstin Hahn in 2008. After admitting that ignorance is bliss so as not to get overwhelmed by some of these topics, she joined Witherspoon, who wondered if careers like ours [are] possible again, that they appeared at a different time in Hollywood. “I'm so convinced that we started in this industry at a time when it was so glamorous and so fun,” Aniston said. Just going to auditions and auditions and just hoping that you make it. And if you get that movie of the week and you're hoping to get it, you know, that little guest star from Quantum Leap. She joked to the audience that some probably didn't even know what it was before continuing. It was so simple, and now it's become so much at times, she said. So I have partners who help me a lot.

