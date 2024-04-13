CHICAGO TOLLYWOOD BOLLYWOOD KIRAAK NIGHT PARTY @RUNAROUND SUE NIGHTCLUB, 9 West Division Street, Chicago, 60610, United States, April 19, 2024





Get ready for the premium night at Tollywood Nightclub in downtown Chicago with DJ Shark. Let's take a KIRAAK Questions? Call/Text/WhatsApp (917)749-0150

Discover our atmosphere on Instagram and Facebook! TAMASHA NUITS presents

TOLLYWOOD-BOLLYWOOD KIRAAK @RUN AROUND SUE NIGHTCLUB WELCOME TO CHICAGO’S HIGH-END PREMIUM TOLLYWOOD PARTY. The Tamasha Nights team strives to bring you the hottest party with the hottest DJs from around the country. Enjoy hardcore Tollywood music mixed with traditional Bollywood by DJ SHARK, New York's best Tolly-Bolly DJ. You'll party at the famous downtown Chicago nightclub, Runaround Sue. It's time to get ready, get dressed, look good, smell good and unleash your rowdy soul on the dance floor…. BOOK A VIP EXPERIENCE FOR:

-Get front-of-line status upon event entry

-Get a designated VIP table for the entire event

-Get a personal bartender for bottle service

-Call/SMS/Whatsapp (917)749-0150 for any questions or to personalize your experience TICKETS:

-The ticket price does not include any drinks or food, the ticket price is for ENTRY ONLY.

-Early Bird tickets start at $20. General admission, group discounts and VIP package tickets available

-Buy your tickets quickly before they go up and sell out! TIME:

Doors open at 10 p.m. and the party continues until 3 a.m.! AGE AND ID:

This event is strictly reserved for those 21 and over. Proper physical identification will be required to participate.

PLEASE BRING A VALID PHYSICAL ID: State-issued ID/driver's license or passport. NO other forms of identification will be accepted! Photocopies or photos of your ID documents on your phone will NOT be accepted. Physical ID required! REFUND POLICY:

No refunds, all sales are final: Unforeseen circumstances beyond our control will not result in a refund, including but not limited to the following: local or national weather conditions, natural disasters, queues waiting, long lines, family emergencies, medical problems. emergencies including COVID-19 outcomes, employment issues including layoffs, traffic, parking, public or private transportation issues, etc. If you purchased for a date, location, event, etc. incorrect, we are not obligated to provide a refund, credit, or exchange. or transfer. We reserve the right to refuse entry to any ticket holder, without refund, for any reason, including but not limited to: disorderly behavior, violation of venue rules, improper dress , drunkenness, room capacity, security violations and other restrictions. You are aware that Talent is subject to change without notice, which does not give rise to a refund. You are aware that the promised services are not guaranteed and do not give rise to a refund. Dissatisfaction with any aspect of the event does not qualify for a refund, including but not limited to: music, DJ(s), decorations or lack thereof, party favors or lack thereof , the drinks or lack thereof, the alcohol selection, the bar staff, the food. availability and selection, other patrons/attendees, venue staff, event staff, security, performance, ambience, amenities, location, check-in process, seating or lack of seating, queues, emergency closures of the event, delayed start of events, early end of events, etc.

We often take photos and videos at our events. Please email us at Zm9tb29ldmVudHMgfCBnbWFpbCAhIGNvbQ== if you want your photos to be deleted.

.

