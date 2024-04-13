Entertainment
Dibakar Banerjee says going to Bigg Boss to choose actor for Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 'was just a PR plan' | Bollywood
Dibakar Banerjee is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. Many fans recently wondered where Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was in the teaser of the film. According to reports, she left the film because of bold scenes. The director has now revealed in a interview with India Today about how difficult it was to cast actors due to its serious and controversial subject matter. (Also Read: Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Trailer: Bold and direct look at the digital generation, where influencers reign supreme. Watch)
What Dibakar said
In the interview, Dibakar did not directly take Nimrit's name but said, “There are many, many people who have dropped out of school. Honestly, going to Bigg Boss and choosing an actor was just a PR plan, with Ekta making the big announcement. We also planned to choose more. But not just actors, there are even singers who did not want to say Love Sex Aur Dhokha and other controversial words. If they did that, how could we get the actors to be a part of the movie and do things that are fundamental to LSD 2? It's slightly gritty, bold, dark and controversial. This is the reality of our hypocritical society, where such films and filmmakers are not accepted. Everyone is trying to avoid us.
They were afraid of being trolled
He then continued about being rejected by music labels and added: “We went and asked people what the label wanted, but they refused saying it was their 'brand' of songs . They were afraid of being trolled. These are legitimate reasons because we all survive because of this. Internet presence and our followers. A subject that is even part of the film. The music of LSD 2 came out very different, but I “I'm happy as long as we don't rehearse. Given the constraints we had this time, the music would reflect our struggles.
The trailer of Love Sex Aur Dhokha was released last week. It stars actors Paritosh Tiwari, Bonita Rajpurohit and Abhinav Singh in the lead roles. The film explores the multifaceted realities of the Internet age. Backed by Ektaa Kapoor, the film is scheduled to release on April 19, 2024.
