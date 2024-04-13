Entertainment
Man found with serious head injuries outside West Hollywood bars
Gloria Jimenez told WEHO TIMES that her family doesn't know exactly what happened to her 54-year-old brother, Albert Jimenez, who was found near two local West Hollywood bars with severe head trauma. He was discovered last Friday evening, April 5, 2024, in a parking lot on Santa Monica Boulevard.
“All the information we have indicates that this happened near two local bars in West Hollywood, Heart WeHo and another one named Gym Bar. I assume they are both close to each other. All we know is that he was hit by something in the head. He was found in the parking lot by a passerby who was passing by and called emergency services to come get him. They took him brought to Cedars.
According to Ms. Jimenez, the last time anyone spoke to Albert was at 7:45 p.m. The family does not know when he was injured or what time he was picked up and rushed to the hospital. hospital. They were not informed until the following Tuesday, after a friend called Albert's phone and a nurse answered the call.
A GoFundMe campaign alleges that Albert was brutally assaulted by an unknown person or persons and left bloodied and unconscious with a cracked skull in the parking lot of a bar in West Hollywood. “We don't know if he was randomly attacked by a stranger in what could be a homophobic or racist hate crime, or if he was attacked by someone he interacted with in the 'one of the bars.'
However, authorities have not yet determined whether his injuries were the result of an attack or whether Albert fell and injured himself.
Gloria says he has a long road to recovery. Albert suffered brain swelling and they had to remove bone fragments. He has been hospitalized for a week in critical condition. He is expected to survive, but will require several surgeries and may suffer brain damage.
“He’s a harmless person and he was just enjoying his Friday night,” Gloria said of her brother. “He would never hurt anyone. We are all shocked that this happened to him. He's the baby of the family, and his whole family is shocked by all of this. This is something we never thought possible. He's an independent guy, and that's why we thought he was just on the move, you know, until we got that call on Tuesday.
The family filed a report with the West Hollywood Sheriff's Station. Anyone with information is asked to contact West Hollywood Deputy Franklin at (310) 855-8850.
The link to the gofundme campaign is below:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/58sc3t-albert-needs-our-help?qid=a3251f085a93501899de6c4ca52593bd
if you see something, say something. Anonymous tips can be called into Crimestoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477) or by texting 274637 (CRIMES on most keypads) with a cell phone. If you see something, say it. Anyone with information can also leave a tip athttps://www.lacrimestoppers.org.
Your identity is always encrypted and anonymous. No personal information, phone number, email, IP address or location is ever requested, stored, tracked, tracked or monitored. Period.
The goal of Los Angeles Regional Crime Stoppers is to prevent and reduce crime, by forming a partnership between the community, law enforcement and the media to provide anonymity and cash rewards to anyone who provides information leading to an arrest.
Crime Stoppers encourages community members to assist local law enforcement in the fight against crime by overcoming the two key elements that hinder community participation: fear and apathy.
