AEW helped give wrestling a big week. Why Hollywood Should Care

For the past week, professional wrestling has been at the top of the entertainment industry.

It's a phrase that might have been unthinkable 10 years ago, when the art form that began as a carnival act in the 1800s before morphing into a multibillion-dollar scripted sports industry was considered by many as a simple (although infinitely profitable) laughingstock. But a recent influx of critically acclaimed storylines, major international free agents and behind-the-scenes disruptions has given the wrestling business a dose of adrenaline that has made it must-see television in the 2020s.

Years of rapid acceleration came to a head in the first week of April, when America's two biggest wrestling promotions, World Wrestling Entertainment and All Elite Wrestling, pulled the trigger on some of their storylines the longest to produce electrifying television. It all started on Sunday night, when longtime WWE Champion Roman Reigns finally saw his title run come to an end after nearly four years of dominance, dropping his belt to rising superstar Cody Rhodes in a star-studded match (with cameos from Dwayne Johnson and John Cena) that helped make WrestleMania 40 the The most watched Peacock show of all timewith 1.3 billion minutes broadcast.

This momentous event could have been the kind of climax that plunged the industry into a long period of reflection. But the beauty of professional wrestling in 2024 is that the intense competition between companies ensures that there is never a dull moment. AEW, Tony Khan's disruptive promotion that airs weekly wrestling shows on TBS and TNT, followed the historic event by stirring up drama of its own.

Over the past year, wrestling industry media has been dominated by a real-life feud involving CM Punk, the WWE legend who did not retire in 2021 for an acclaimed run on AEW that ended tumultuously after he was fired for an altercation backstage at an event. show at Wembley Stadium. Punk had subsequently returned to WWE, but the specific details of his AEW backstage drama had consumed the Twitter feeds of die-hard fans who follow wrestling 365 days a year. In a shocking move, Khan took advantage of wrestling's hot moment to release year-old private footage from Wembley Stadium on Wednesday night's “AEW Dynamite” show, combining real-life drama and wrestling storytelling to create one of the most viral moments in the industry in years. .

In a recent conversation with IndieWire, Khan seized the moment while acknowledging the hard work it took to restore wrestling to such a prominent place in pop culture.

“There are a number of important factors that could explain why wrestling has enjoyed such a great renaissance in recent years. I think it comes from the big competition in wrestling right now and the fact that there are so many big stars competing right now,” Khan said. “Everyone knows that the most real thing in wrestling is the competition between companies. Companies hate each other and it will be a natural resource that fuels the industry. They want to fight and take everyone's free agents, and that makes the situation interesting for everyone.

Wrestling's recent artistic and commercial successes have created a moment that Hollywood would be ill-advised to ignore. As the medium continues to attract new fans at an electrifying pace, the film and television industry should take note of three major takeaways.

The path from wrestling to movie stardom is now a two-way street

Wrestling stars abandoning the ring to try their hand at acting in Hollywood is a story as old as time. But the trend of former wrestlers pausing their thriving film careers to pursue wrestling full-time is a new development that speaks to the cultural relevance of wrestling in 2024.

For years, Dwayne Johnson represented the platonic ideal of success story from wrestling to acting, parlaying his WWE career into a run as Hollywood's biggest action star in projects as varied as the “Fast and Furious” films and Benny Safdie’s upcoming A24 drama. The smashing machine. These lucrative roles and some shrewd business decisions have made him a billion-dollar brand that sells endless amounts of tequila, fitness equipment, and skin care products. No one would have blamed him if he had decided to leave the physically grueling and often critically ignored world of wrestling for good.

But The Rock did the opposite of that, returning to WWE for an acclaimed three-month storyline that culminated with one of the biggest matches of his career on the first night of WrestleMania 40. He previously appeared at the television to set up the story for his next big match. match against Cody Rhodes (presumably at WrestleMania 41 next year), and shows no signs of paying less attention to his wrestling career than his film work.

The other biggest Hollywood asset to come out of wrestling in recent years is John Cena, who has slowly but surely become one of the most reliable comedic leading men in the film industry. But after making a brief appearance at WrestleMania on Sunday night, he said he was eager to put his acting career on pause for another full-time wrestling run.

“I'm crossing my fingers, my toes and my heart that maybe, just maybe, I can tell the Hollywood world to pump the brakes for a while and come back to my family for one last ride,” Cena said in an interview on The Pat McAfee Show the day after his appearance at WrestleMania.

The message is clear: professional wrestling is currently able to offer top performers a level of creative fulfillment and financial compensation that rivals what they can get in Hollywood. The film industry should ignore the phenomenon at its peril.

No industry does a better job of introducing international stars to American audiences

In an increasingly globalized entertainment market, smart companies must be constantly on the lookout for elite international talent. Figuring out how to market international talent to a domestic audience without losing their original fan base is an art form in itself, and few organizations have done a better job in recent years than AEW.

It could be argued that the two hottest performers on the company's roster are Will Ospreay, the British wrestler known for his elite aerial acrobatics; and Kazuchika Okada, the legendary Japanese heel who many wrestling geeks consider one of the best in-ring performers in history. While both men made names for themselves wrestling in Japan, they signed with AEW in early 2024 in two of the most high-profile wrestling free agency deals in recent memory. Although their performing skills arguably could have made them stars in any era, Khan explained that the Internet has made it easier than ever for wrestlers to build international fan bases.

“It's been very exciting to bring in a lot of the top free agents, and a lot of them are international stars who are being introduced to some fans on American television for the very first time,” Khan said. “I think now, in a digital age where information is at our fingertips and entire libraries of matches are at our fingertips, it's more possible than ever for fans to get familiar and for these wrestlers to connect with the national public upon their arrival.”

The process of placing huge bets on international artists, elevating them with the same marketing efforts as American stars, and trusting fans to be culturally literate enough to embrace them is a strategy that continues to pay dividends. dividends to the wrestling industry. There's no reason to believe that Hollywood couldn't achieve similar success by adopting more of the formula.

The fight continues to prove that entertainment monopolies are not impenetrable

Ask any creative or die-hard movie fan what their biggest frustration with the entertainment business is, and you'll likely get some variation of the same answer: The highest levels of the industry have become monopolized by a a handful of companies increasingly reluctant to take risks. which has led to creative stagnation that creates a worse product for everyone.

Not long ago, wrestling was in a similar situation. While the industry has a rich history of small promotions known as “territories” creating geographically specific wrestling products, the industry was gradually devoured by Vince McMahon's behemoth known as WWE. For much of the 21st century, WWE programming was the only viable option for fans wanting to watch American wrestling on television. Many felt that the 2010s were a dark creative period for the industry, largely because a lack of competition had made taking creative risks unnecessary.

The launch of AEW in 2019 changed all that. Khan's aggressive approach quickly transformed the fledgling company into a television juggernaut in its own right, and bold choices such as recruiting major international stars and using creative elements from real sports shows fights quickly made it the first legitimate competition WWE had faced in years.

“AEW is a challenger brand in the professional wrestling industry. When we started All Elite Wrestling, professional wrestling had been a monopoly for about 20 years,” Khan said. “It was something that was really important to me to create an alternative professional wrestling promotion with a major audience.”

The competition forced both companies to step up their creative game, creating what many fans called a new golden age of wrestling in the 2020s. The rise of AEW also led to increased interest for many small, independent wrestling promotions, as fans have clearly internalized the idea that there is room in wrestling for anyone creative enough to try something new.

At a time when many movie fans and TV junkies lament the dominance of recycled studio franchises and all-powerful streaming algorithms, the revival of the fight is a reminder that the entertainment industry may be just one the only disruptive element in a rebirth of its own.