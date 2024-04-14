The movie that made director John Carpenter want to leave Hollywood





For Variety, Carpenter wouldn't directly name Chase, but it was pretty clear who he was talking about. He said: “[‘Memoirs’] gave me the chance to make an almost serious film. But Chevy Chase, Sam Neill who I love and have a long friendship with and Warner Bros…. I worked for them, and it was nice… No, it wasn't pleasant at all. I'm lying to you. It was a horror show. I really wanted to leave the profession after this film. God, I don't want to explain why, but let's just say there were some personalities in this film who shall not be named who need to be killed. No, no, no, it's terrible. It must be set on fire. No no no. Anyway, everything is fine. I survived it.” After “Memoirs,” Carpenter would work again with Sam Neill to direct “In the Mouth of Madness,” a brilliant psychedelic horror film about a Stephen King-like author and a book that drives the world crazy with fear. gets back on his feet pretty quickly, but damn, looks like “Memories” was a bad time for him. The story goes that Chase was “impossible to achieve” and that he and Hannah were “nightmares”, although I haven't been able to find a source for this beyond the unsubstantiated references. on sites like TV Tropes. It's easy to believe that Chase was difficult to work with, given reports of his caustic, mean and sarcastic behavior on set. He committed no crimes, but he gained a reputation for storming off set in a rage and generally saying widely offensive things.

