Hollywood | Entertainment | daily-tribune.com

HOLLYWOOD — The search for 007 is over. Everyone has guessed Tom Hardy, Henry Cavill, Idris Elba and even this year's Oscar winner for best actor, Cillian Murphy, but it is the British Aaron Taylor-Johnson who will be Bond… James Bond! However, producer Barbara Broccoli, who is overseeing the script, admitted that “filming is at least two years away.”
Johnson previously starred in “Kick-Ass” (2010) and “Avengers: Age of Ultron” (2015), among others. Additionally, he completed the TV series reboot film “The Fall Guy”, alongside Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt (released May 3). He also directed the superhero film “Kraven the Hunter” with Ariana DeBose and Russell Crowe (released August 30), as well as “Nosferatu” with Bill Skarsgard (“It”) as Count Orlok, Nicholas Hoult , Lily-Rose. Depp and Willem Dafoe.
Pay no attention to social media posts announcing that Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson would team up for a remake of “Overboard” (1987), which starred Hudson's mother, Goldie Hawn, and Kurt Russell. It was already successfully relaunched in 2018 with Anna Faris and Eugenio Derbez. McConaughey actually just finished “The Rivals of Amziah King” (ironically with Russell), while Hudson just finished the thriller “Shell” with Elisabeth Moss.
The legendary production/directing team of Roger Corman (97), Brad Krevoy (68) and Joe Dante (77) recreate “Little Shop of Halloween Horrors”, with Dante directing and producing Corman and Krevoy. Among these three names, they have produced titles such as “The Masque of the Red Death”, “Death Race 2000”, “Piranha”, “The Raven”, “Gremlins” and the original “Little Shop of Horrors” (1966), with Jack Nicholson. Chris Evans, Taron Egerton and Scarlett Johansson were attached to the project in 2020, but it became a casualty of the pandemic.
The FBI has finally returned Judy Garland's ruby slippers from “The Wizard of Oz,” which were stolen from the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. Their owner, Michael Shaw, originally purchased them from an MGM customer and loaned them to the museum in 2005. The thief, Terry Jon Martin, 76, broke into the museum within the first week. Due to his poor health, he was sentenced to palliative care. These ruby slippers were found to be in the best condition among the seven existing pairs and were kept for years awaiting trial.
Imagine owning the number one souvenir item in the world and not having it for 20 years! Perhaps Shaw felt the ruby slippers were too hot to handle because he has now consigned them to Heritage Auctions in Dallas. The organization is sending the slippers on a whirlwind world tour, and upon their return, they will be sold to the highest bidder, which could fetch much more than their estimated value of $3.5 million.
Maybe Shaw is selling them because no matter how many times he clicked heels, the ruby slippers never brought him home!
