Actor John Standing's biggest surprise? The amount of his check for his appearance in the American drama Lime Street by Robert Wagner

Featured lineage: John Standing with his wife Sarah, daughter of Nanette Newman

John Standing (Sir John Ronald Leon, 4th Baronet) is an actor who has appeared on stage, television and the big screen for over 60 years, writes York Membery.

Most recently, the 89-year-old starred alongside Michael Caine in The Great Escaper, the true story of a veteran who escapes from his nursing home to attend the 70th anniversary of D-Day in Normandy.

His grandfather, Sir Guy Standing, was a Hollywood star in the 1930s, and his mother, the actress Kay Hammond, starred in Blithe Spirit in the West End during the war.

He lives in London with his second wife Sarah, daughter of actress Nanette Newman, and has four children.

What did your parents teach you about money?

They told me never to worry about it, but that was a rude attitude. My stockbroker father, Sir Ronald Leon, was extremely wealthy when he was young and bought my actress mother a flat in Park Lane in London, but the marriage ended in divorce and he wasted his money in drinks.

When he died at the age of 60, he left my late brother and me only 60 pounds each, but in a way that was a good thing because it forced me to steal from my own wings.

My father-in-law, Sir John Clemens, also an actor, told me to never think only about money, but to prioritize good writing when participating in sound advice. That's why I jumped at the chance to appear with Michael Caine in The Great Escaper. We were both disappointed that it wasn't recognized at this year's awards ceremonies, especially since it was Michael's last film.

Have you ever struggled to make ends meet?

Yes, in my early days as an actor, when I was performing and staying in the digs in the 1950s. I got paid 6-7 times a week and had to eat some of the most disgusting foods in the world. the history of food. And even after I had established myself, I lived from time to time with an overdraft.

Have you ever received ridiculous money?

Yes, when I appeared in the American television series Lime Street with Robert Wagner [playing insurance assessors] in the mid-1980s.

“I don’t really deserve this!” I said to myself, but in America, this is the norm. I got the role after Robert saw me in a play at the National Theater and told me he'd love to do a TV series with me, so I moved to California.

We Brits are always surprised at how much money can be made on American television, as Ricky Gervais, for example, discovered more recently.

What was the best year of your financial life?

One of my best years financially was 1975, when I toured the US with the lovely Maggie Smith in Noel Coward's Private Lives. Doing my cabaret show for a month at the bar of the Carlyle Hotel in New York was also very profitable. But that's show business: you're either up there ringing the bells, or you're wondering, “When is this going to happen again?”

The most expensive thing you bought for fun?

A used Mercedes 190 SL convertible, underpowered, but lovely to look at, for 200-300 in the late 1960s when I lived in Chelsea. It was my pride and joy, but one night there was a storm and I woke up to find that it had been hit by a water tower that had collapsed. The windows were broken and the body was covered in dents – it looked like someone had attacked it with a baseball bat.

What is your biggest financial mistake?

I spent a small fortune inviting and dining an incredibly pretty girl between my weddings, she was on heroin, and I was trying to get her off heroin and into bed, but that didn't work. paid.

However, it was clearly a blessing in disguise as many years later I met my darling wife Sarah and have just given her a ruby ​​necklace to mark our 40th wedding anniversary.

Double act: John Standing in The Great Escaper with Michael Caine

Best financial decision you've ever made?

I have always subscribed to Noel Coward's belief that wearing stylish clothes makes you look more successful than you really are. I bought my first tailored suit for £30 when I was a young man, but buying a similar suit now would probably cost a four-figure sum. However, I think his advice still stands. Unfortunately, moths have invaded many of my old suits.

Do you have a pension?

Yes, I receive a generous [US] Pension from the Screen Actors Guild.

Do you own property?

I bought my current house very cheaply in the early 1990s for 120,000 euros, which was owned by a bankrupt person. It's an old stable in Pimlico and I have no idea what it's worth now. Many MPs live in the smarter part of Pimlico.

If you were chancellor, what would you do?

I would trade jobs with another minister because I'm not very good with money and I'm bad at math.

I would much rather be Arts Minister, so that I can ensure that all our major galleries remain free to visit.

Additionally, I would give the Royal Shakespeare Company and the National Theater enough money each year to ensure their productions remain of the highest standard.

What is your number one financial priority?

Just to move on… I'm only too happy to work if I'm offered a decent role in a TV series or movie. My theater years, alas, are behind me.