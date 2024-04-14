Entertainment
Dibakar Banerjee says South Indian films outperform Bollywood ones as they are not burdened by astronomical star payouts | Hindi Cinema News
In a conversation with the Honestly Saying podcast, Dibakar said that the South Indian film industry has had an impact on the way Bollywood has made films over the past few years. The filmmaker said: “It's not a problem that's been going on for four years, it's been going on for 10 to 15 years, we've just been slow to read the signs. Over the last decade, decade and a half, they've come up with new interpretations of old superstars, they've invested in stories, they've invested in subverting the superstar genre.
He added, “Besides that, the independent film industry, say, the Kerala film industry, has kept the vibe going because it has kept the theater alive. They did not let their budgets get bogged down by astronomical royalties. They have also been smart in trying to increase the number of theaters.
The filmmaker also mentioned how filmmakers in the Hindi film industry are isolated from the stories around them, pointing out that the South Indian film industry has also invested in 'local stories'. He said that influential people in the Bollywood industry are known to indulge in English novels and crossword bestsellers. Unfortunately, they do not know how to read Hindi, Bengali or familiarize themselves with the Gujarati stories that are deeply rooted in our culture. He added, “A Marathi filmmaker makes a film on a small budget, then we remake it and make money. Our ability to delve into our own stories is diminishing, so the South is definitely ahead of us.
Dibakar Banerjee is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2. The film will hit the big screens on April 19.
#MeToo movement: Payal Rohatgi accuses Dibakar Banerjee of sexual assault and harassment
|
Sources
2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/entertainment/hindi/bollywood/news/dibakar-banerjee-says-south-indian-films-outperform-bollywood-ones-as-they-arent-burdened-by-astronomical-star-payments/articleshow/109276642.cms
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Dibakar Banerjee says South Indian films outperform Bollywood ones as they are not burdened by astronomical star payouts | Hindi Cinema News
- Opposition coalition in Pakistan, led by Achakzai, attacks Shehbaz Sharif
- Speechless Diljit Dosanjh reacts to Shah Rukh Khan calling him country's best actor: Mood mai honge | bollywood news
- Successful Table Tennis Development Center model that will be replicated on other islands
- Nonprofit Becca's Closet helps local high school students choose prom outfits for free – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports
- Non-invasive imaging tests identify patients in need of heart surgery
- India: Shots fired outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's residence – News
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches BJP election platform
- The US leaves Finland behind to reach the final at the women's hockey world championships
- In dramatic fashion, Lincoln Southwest girls beat Gretna to remain undefeated
- AI is not ready to conquer the world, professor tells SACPA session
- Working together for a healthier and safer world: WHO and IPU renew partnership