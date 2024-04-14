Baldur's Gate 3 Cast Takes On AI Voice Cloning: 'It's Not Just Stealing My Job, It's Stealing My Identity'

Eurogamer hit the red carpet at the BAFTA Awards to meet the voice actors behind Baldur's Gate 3 and some of the other big games of 2023, and despite the series' upbeat vibe, they all had concerns and harsh criticism of the AI voiceover tools. ⁠ — including unauthorized reproductions of their own voices.

BG3 narrator Amelia Tyler described encountering several instances of her already iconic performance being replicated via AI, including for upsetting and inappropriate purposes: “I went on this stream because someone warned me , and I went on and heard my own message.” voice playback of rape porn.

“This is the level of stuff we've had to deal with since this game came out and it's been horrible, honestly.”

Tyler has stated that such use of her voice “steals not only my job but my identity”, and that although she enjoys video game mod scenes, “taking my voice and using it to drive something without my permission, I think it should be illegal.”

Raphael actor and Best Supporting Actor winner Andrew Wincott joked with Eurogamer that while he likes the potential of doing 10 hours of work for 40 hours of production, he still expects to get paid for the entire 40 hours. Wincott and Samantha Béart, who played BG3's Karlach, expressed concern about potential contractual abuses when it comes to AI performance cloning, even in the face of SAG-AFTRA's recent contract.

Actors from other games, like Alan Wake 2's David Harewood and Final Fantasy 16's Ben Starr and Ralph Ineson, are also wary of the technology. Neil Newbon, who played Astarion in BG3, seemed more optimistic due to the gap in quality between the AI ​​copies and the real actors' performances, hoping that good taste would prevail: “I know a lot of people in the video game industry who would like to work with an actor because of what we bring, the craft we bring.

“I don't think you can program craft. It's something beyond zeros and ones, beyond formula. It's quite magical.”

It's clear that voice actors don't want AI tools to ruin their craft, both artistically and for the sake of their own livelihood, but Amelia Tyler discussed one particularly borderline case interesting: modding and small projects.

I completely agree with her and her long-time Elder Scrolls/Fallout actress. Wes Johnson, who tweeted that “anyone who tries to create a mod using an actor's voice via AI *without consent* knows they are wrong.” AI voice cloning is a breach of trust, and I can only imagine the surreal horror of hearing your own voice say things you never said, much less cruel or objectionable speech.

(Image credit: Nathan O. Marsh)

I also agree with my colleague, PCG editor Joshua Wolens, who last month wrote an ode to crappy mod scene dubbing, which seems particularly threatened by the proliferation of cheap AI voice tools⁠ . Bad voice acting performed by real humans at least has a soul, and it opens you up to “happy accidents”, as Neil Newbon called them in his interview with Eurogamer.

Yet I find myself annoyed by one of my favorite games of last year: South Scrimshaw Part One, a free visual novel featuring a Planet Earth-style documentary about alien whales on another planet. The art and writing are all real, the creation of solo developer NO Marsh, who made South Scrimshaw while working a day job at a restaurant. However, Marsh used a generic AI voice generator similar to what you'll find on TikTok to produce the game's narration.

Would South Scrimshaw benefit from a real human performance instead? Absolutely, but the uniform, emotionless transmission of the generated voice works surprisingly well in a documentary context, the use of synthesized vocal tools is disclosed in the credits, and it all seems to me to be a reasonable compromise for a solo artist with a daily work. a free game. South Scrimshaw is, unfortunately, an example of AI generation being well deployed to augment an artist's limited resources.