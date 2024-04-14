Bollywood Celebrities Gala at Diljit Dosanjh Concert in Mumbai India TV





Image source: IMAGE FILE Bollywood celebrities at Diljit Dosanjh concert Diljit Dosanjh's recent international collaborations with popular singers have proven his recent global dominance in the field of music. His versatility in songs has captivated everyone and continues to do so. Whether it's Lover, Black & White or Naina from Crew, her songs are played on all occasions and in all places. The singer recently performed in concert in Mumbai. Several Bollywood celebrities stepped out in style at the event. Kriti Sanon arrived at the concert in a black printed top with black shorts and cowboy style boots. She accessorized her look with loose wavy locks, a gold bracelet and earrings. She kept her makeup simple and radiant. Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Verma was also seen spreading her magic at Diljit Dosanjh's concert. Both were spotted stepping out hand in hand and the actress also posed a lot for the paparazzi. The actress looked stunning in her ruffled red skirt, which she paired with a denim shirt. Along with Diljit fans, Bollywood stars also participated in this concert. Many names including Varun Dhawan, Manish Paul, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Karan Kundrra and Angad Bedi are included. Not only Bollywood stars but also cricketers also attended Diljit's concert with their families, during which Jaspreet Bhumrah was seen with his wife Sanjana. Apart from this, Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar was also seen. Let us tell you that Diljit Dosanjh was spotted after delivering his tremendous performance. Diljit Dosanjh was recently seen in the film Amar Singh Chamkila. Amar Singh Chamkila is based on a person of the same name, also known as Elvis Presley of Punjab. Chamkila sold the maximum number of songs in the Punjabi music world at that time. Thousands of people would gather at Chamkila's programs to listen to him and his wife Amarjot. Chamkila may have passed away at the age of 27, but his Akharas will be heard again in the film. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Amar Singh Chamkila also stars Parineeti Chopra as the female lead. The film premiered on OTT platform Netflix on April 12 this year. Read also:Maidaan Box Office Report: Ajay Devgn Starrer Sees Collection Rise, Earns SO MUCH on 3rd Day Read also:Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Famous Singer Sid Sriram Performs For First Time At Coachella, Video Goes Viral

