Here's how Salman Khan reacted when Aayush Sharma said he doesn't earn anything | Bollywood

Aayush Sharma is back in action again with his action thriller Ruslaan. The actor, married to Salman Khan's sister Arpita, once did not have enough money for his own expenses. Aayush in a interview with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limabachiya admitted that he was not financially independent when he married Arpita. (Also Read: Salman Khan, Preity Zinta, Bobby Deol, Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan prepare for Sohail Khan's Eid party. Watch) Aayush Sharma recently opened up about his financial situation during his marriage to Arpita Khan. Aayush Sharma reveals he was financially dependent on his father During an interaction with Bharti and Haarsh in their podcast on Bharti TV, Aayush said: Salman asked me about my income. I said I didn't win anything. My father sends me money and I live on it. I said, yes, there is money in the house but I am not earning. He looked at Arpita and said: This guy is too honest. He immediately said: I love this boy, Shaadi Paki (marriage is arranged). Aayush and Arpita got married in November 2014. They have an eight-year-old son named Ahil and a six-year-old daughter Ayat. Aayush was born in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh to Anil Sharma and Sunita Sharma. Anil Sharma has been a Bhartiya Janta Party politician since 2017. However, Aayush's grandfather Pandit Sukh Ram was a Congress veteran and a former minister. His family has been politically active for 50 years and has played a crucial role in their home state. Aayush Sharma to play action-packed role in Ruslaan Aayush made his Bollywood debut with Loveyatri opposite Warina Hussain. The film was produced by Salman Khan under his banner Salman Khan Films. Aayush's next Ruslaan is an action thriller directed by Karan Lalit Butani. The KK Radhamohan production also features Sushrii Shreya Mishraa, Jagapathi Babu and Vidya Malvade in crucial roles. While sharing the trailer of Ruslaan, Aayush captioned his Instagram post as: Who was waiting to see your courage and enthusiasm, we have released #Ruslaan Trailer now. Theatrical release April 26, 2024. Worldwide release by NH Studioz! Unlock exclusive access to India's general election story, only on the HT app. Download now! Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click to follow our WhatsApp channel Your daily dose of celebrity gossip, movies, shows and updates all in one place

