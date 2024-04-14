Huge A-list actor 'set to land six-figure deal as new face of Diet Coke' – following in Kate Moss' footsteps

Barry Keoghan has reportedly landed a huge six-figure contract as the new face of Diet Coke, following in the footsteps of model Kate Moss.

The Saltburn star, 31, is the latest big name to promote the iconic brand, just a month after becoming an ambassador for luxury brand Burberry.

Barry, who was spotted supporting girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter at Coachella this weekend, shot to worldwide fame last year thanks to his acclaimed performance at Saltburn.

A source said The sun on Sunday: “Barry meets all the requirements to be the next global face of Diet Coke. To begin with, he has been a fan of this drink for a long time.

“He's worked with Team Coke before, but now it's time for him to join the big league. He's one of the hottest and boldest actors on the scene and has two million followers on Instagram .

“His management takes privileged measures for campaigns and endorsements and he is in demand.”

While Kate and Holly Willoughby are big names who have previously fronted Diet Coke, current ambassadors include Nick Grimshaw and AJ Odudu.

The brand is no stranger to hiring burly actors to promote the low-calorie drink, with shirtless men regularly appearing in historic adverts for the brand.

MailOnline has contacted Coca Cola representatives and Barry Keoghan for comment.

Barry gained worldwide recognition for his role in Christopher Nolan's World War II film Dunkirk and received critical acclaim for his performance in The Killing of a Sacred Deer.

He received a BAFTA award for his performance in Banshees of Inisherin, as well as a BAFTA nomination for his performance in Saltburn.

As for his personal life, Barry recently confirmed his new relationship with American singer Sabrina Carpenter.

They first stepped out together at the W Magazine Grammys afterparty on February 5.

As for his personal life, Barry recently confirmed his new relationship with American singer Sabrina Carpenter (photo from March 2024)

Barry split from his long-term girlfriend Alyson Kierans last year amid reports they were rowing over his late-night parties. The two welcomed their first child together – a son – in August 2022.

The appearances of Barry and Sabrina, who were first linked in December, come after he opened up about his sex life with the actor in a very steamy chat.

Feather hitmakers spilled the beans Cosmopolitanabout his sex life, saying “be smart, use protection.”

She said: “I mean, at the end of the day, all I'm thinking right now is whatever you do, don't get pregnant. This is how I live my life. So that’s my sex advice. Be smart. Use protection.

The star said she was seen as overtly sexual but was more prudish than people think.

She said: “But, really, my advice is: do what feels most comfortable to you. You can be curious and ask questions, but a lot of it is going to have to be learned on your own. So do whatever you want. motivates you. “I feel most comfortable and safe. Boring answer.”