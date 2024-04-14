Entertainment
Kurt Russell Praises Son Wyatt's Performance in 'Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters'
While playing the same character at different ages as his real son Wyatt Russell in Monarch: Legacy of MonstersKurt Russell admitted after watching Wyatt at work that he realized how good his son's performance was, and that he better bring his own A-game to match it.
Russell was joined on Deadline's Contenders Television panel by VFX supervisor Sean Conrad and composer Leopold Ross to discuss the Apple TV+ and Legendary Television series – a prequel to the big-screen Monsterverse films starring Godzilla and King Kong. He said he had the opportunity to take a long look at Wyatt's acting skills while the two were filming on parallel schedules.
“We were two different teams and I said, 'I'm going to go check it out and see what Wyatt's group was doing,'” Kurt remembers. “It was fascinating to me because for the first time, it’s my son – I had known him my whole life. He knew me all his life, I was an actor. I had already watched him and participated in his filming and all that, but in a grateful way. Now I was suddenly watching this character go to bed that I was going to be the other half of much later in life. And it was really fascinating.
“I found myself watching this actor and I remember thinking, 'Damn, man, this guy is good.' I better start my game here, because it can't fall apart when I'm on my part,” Kurt laughs.
The shared role marked the first time a well-known father-son duo played the same character for a television series. “When we were advertising the show, we found out through a group of people who had looked at it: it had never been done before. There's never a famous actor there, a father and a son, both being known for the same role,” said Kurt, who noted that he and Wyatt previously shared a character on the big screen in the 1998 science fiction film. Soldier.
“Wyatt and I did this in Soldier: He played the young character when he was 12, when Todd's character was 12, and then I played him later in life,” Kurt said. “So we did it twice.”
Kurt revealed that initially the role of the Russells' monarch, US Army Colonel Lee Shaw, was originally less prominent in the script until both actors came on board. “When we came in, it was just a casting idea: Lee Shaw was in maybe three or four shows that were being talked about at the time, he was actually a fifth or sixth character,” he said. -he declares. “So we had to come up with a reason why Wyatt and I were going to do the show.
“We thought it would be an interesting challenge to maybe do something that would help explain or be very indicative to the audience about what we were trying to do with Monarch,” He continued. “Monarch it's a what if it was different from the movie. And if that actually happened, I don't think we'd be very happy about it. We would be very afraid… It's a bad thing to happen. And Monarch it’s about the people who take care of it. And in there, there are also monsters: there are human monsters.
Kurt said he and Wyatt were able to collaborate on Shaw's development and bring the character more to the forefront. “It was really the only place Wyatt and I were able to work together, because that's where we worked on what Lee Shaw was going to be. It was great.”
He also explained that Wyatt was unable to join the panel with a sneaky take. “He’s currently working on a Marvel production in Atlanta – I think it’s called Love at first sightor something.'”
Check back Monday for the panel video.
Sources
2/ https://deadline.com/2024/04/kurt-russell-wyatt-acting-praise-monarch-legacy-of-monsters-1235883900/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
